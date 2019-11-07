Good team effort in Wranglers Bantam game

By Gwen Scott, Team Manager

The Bantam Rec Wranglers, sponsored by Forest Grove Legion, hosted the Williams Lake Wheat Kings on Sunday morning.

The game started on the right foot for the Wranglers, as Riley Campbell managed to get the first goal and Elias Moore, with an assist from Campbell, scored the second. The only goal scored in the second was scored by Cameron Scott with another assist from Campbell.

Campbell was on fire getting his second goal of the game with an assist from Scott and Ash Edwards only 32 seconds into the third. Goalie Mason Pincott had some impressive saves to keep the Wranglers in the lead throughout the period. Edwards with some help from Scott and Garrett Nash, made the score 5-0 for the home team.

It was quite the team effort as they managed to keep the puck in the William Lake zone for the majority of the third period. Scott and Campbell each added to the scoreboard with William Lake managing to squeak in one goal in the last two minutes of the game. The final score was 7-1 for the Bantam Wranglers.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Just Posted

100 Mile House Lions Club dinner raises over $15,000

‘It was a very lovely evening’

100 Mile House hockey team involved in Clearwater bar brawl, say RCMP

One man was knocked unconscious after being sucker punched

South Cariboo children celebrate Halloween

‘The little kids get to trick or treat without having to worry’

Lone Butte annual Halloween event a frightful success

‘An event like this makes it a lot less stressful for parents’

100 Mile RCMP respond to suspicious clown sighting in 108 Mile Ranch

RCMP respond to 82 calls for service during the past week.

VIDEO: B.C.’s first dinosaur species discovered in Sustut River

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

No deal reached: Faculty union at UNBC expected to man picket lines Thursday morning

The university has more than 3,500 students and about 180 tenure and tenure-track faculty

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

Most Read