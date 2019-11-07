Good team effort in Wranglers Bantam game

By Gwen Scott, Team Manager

The Bantam Rec Wranglers, sponsored by Forest Grove Legion, hosted the Williams Lake Wheat Kings on Sunday morning.

The game started on the right foot for the Wranglers, as Riley Campbell managed to get the first goal and Elias Moore, with an assist from Campbell, scored the second. The only goal scored in the second was scored by Cameron Scott with another assist from Campbell.

Campbell was on fire getting his second goal of the game with an assist from Scott and Ash Edwards only 32 seconds into the third. Goalie Mason Pincott had some impressive saves to keep the Wranglers in the lead throughout the period. Edwards with some help from Scott and Garrett Nash, made the score 5-0 for the home team.

It was quite the team effort as they managed to keep the puck in the William Lake zone for the majority of the third period. Scott and Campbell each added to the scoreboard with William Lake managing to squeak in one goal in the last two minutes of the game. The final score was 7-1 for the Bantam Wranglers.

