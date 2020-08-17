Good showing for Little Britches Rodeo

Tel Lytton of 100 Mile House approaches his goat during the senior boys goat tying event Sunday at the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo. Lytton was one of roughly 80 competitors who took part in the weekend’s events hosted at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, which were held with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, from Friday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 9. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo recently took centre stage during the weekend at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

The event included 22 competitors from Williams Lake, as well as competitors from Lac La Hache, 70 Mile and 100 Mile and featured poles, stakes, chute dogging, dummy roping and barrel racing, to name a few.

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo was the first event the Little Britches Rodeo Association had hosted outside of two prior rodeos in Kamloops, and organizer Allison Everett noted things went fairly well as coronavirus precautions were enforced throughout the weekend.

Campers were distanced from one another, and parents were only allowed to watch their own children compete, then return to their campers.

The Little Britches Rodeo will take place in Clinton later this month.

100 Mile House