Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates her goal against the United States with teammates Micah Zandee-Hart, left to right, Ashton Bell, Brianne Jenner and Sarah Nurse during second period women’s hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Golden moment: Canada beats U.S. 3-2 to capture women’s hockey Olympic crown

Captain Poulin scores a pair for the champions

Another golden moment for Canadian hockey.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, leading Canada to a 3-2 win over the United States in the women’s hockey gold-medal match on Day 13 of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Sarah Nurse had the other Canadian goal, with goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens making 38 saves.

Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel scored for the Americans.

Canada believed they had opened the scoring 7:15 into the first period, with Natalie Spooner banging home a rebound. But the goal was waved off after an offside challenge.

Just 35 seconds later, Sarah Nurse redirected a shot home to give Canada a 1-0 lead.

Captain Poulin made it 2-0 later in the frame, with an unassisted goal off a long shot that eluded American netminder Alex Cavallini.

Poulin has seven goals in four Olympic final games and her second goal stood up as the winner. She also scored the winning goal in the 2010 and 2014 gold-medal games against the Americans. She is the only hockey player to ever score in four different Olympic gold-medal matches.

She added her second goal in the middle period to up Canada’s lead to 3-0 before Knight scored a late short-handed goal to make it 3-1.

Nurse assisted on Poulin’s second goal and broke the Olympic record for points with 18. Longtime Canadian great Hayley Wickenheiser set the mark previous mark at 17 in 2006, which Poulin has now matched in Beijing.

In the third, Canadian goalie Desbiens (who made 51 saves in a 4-2 round-robin win over the Americans) stood strong as Canada put the finishing touches on their gold-medal performance. With Poulin in the box serving a late penalty, Kessel scored with 12.5 seconds left to make it 3-2 but Canada was able to hang on.

Canada and the U.S. have met in five of the past six Olympic women’s hockey finals.

