The North West Coast District of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association created quite the attraction at Save-On-Foods in 100 Mile House on Saturday, July 27. The public gathered to watch the drill team perform some technical manoeuvres in the parking lot. Millar Hill photo

Gold Wing Road Riders Association rallies in 100 Mile House

‘We may just be back next year’

More than 100 motorcyclists were in 100 Mile House this past weekend for the Gold Wing Road Riders Association rally from July 25 to 28.

“The weekend went very well,” said Kevin Bramhoff, the district director for the Gold Wing Road Riders Association’s North West Coast District. “It was the number of riders I expected this weekend.”

Bramhoff said the biggest highlight of the weekend was the parade through town and how receptive members of the community were to the riders over the three-day rally.

“The drill team demonstration was a really big hit,” said Bramhoff.

According to Bramhoff, he said the rally brought in a significant amount of money to the town.

“Using an economic impact calculation for events provided by an American university and our own assessment we feel we brought just under $50,000 in direct spending when all the spending was taken into account,” said Bramhoff.

Bramhoff said hosting the rally in the South Cariboo came with very few obstacles.

“The town was easy to get around in,” said Bramhoff. “The restaurants and accommodations were excellent, the township cooperated with us, the people were welcoming. The benefit of being in 100 Mile House was its location and its proximity to some really excellent riding roads.”

After speaking with some of the riders, Bramhoff said some of the members felt they did not spend enough time in the South Cariboo.

“With the positive experience from this rally and the public’s response to our visit, we may just be back next year.”

Previous story
Interlakes Rodeo returns with some cowboy action

Just Posted

100 Mile man to appear in court for kidnapping

A warrant for arrest was issued for Shawn Taylor on May 9

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Judge hearing injunctions from Taseko and Tsilhqot’in Nation reserves judgment for September

Injunctions centred on Taseko’s permit to do exploratory drilling for its proposed New Prosperity Mine 185 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake

Have you visited any local attractions this summer? If so, which?

Lorne Holt-Leask 100 Mile House “I went to the waterfalls last week.… Continue reading

Gold Wing Road Riders Association rallies in 100 Mile House

‘We may just be back next year’

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Northern residents out of work from sawmill sale voice uncertainty about future

A job fair was held at Kwah Hall in Fort St. James on July 31 to help workers transition to other jobs

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read