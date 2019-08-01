Gold Wing Road Riders Association rallies in 100 Mile House

‘We may just be back next year’

The North West Coast District of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association created quite the attraction at Save-On-Foods in 100 Mile House on Saturday, July 27. The public gathered to watch the drill team perform some technical manoeuvres in the parking lot. Millar Hill photo

More than 100 motorcyclists were in 100 Mile House this past weekend for the Gold Wing Road Riders Association rally from July 25 to 28.

“The weekend went very well,” said Kevin Bramhoff, the district director for the Gold Wing Road Riders Association’s North West Coast District. “It was the number of riders I expected this weekend.”

Bramhoff said the biggest highlight of the weekend was the parade through town and how receptive members of the community were to the riders over the three-day rally.

“The drill team demonstration was a really big hit,” said Bramhoff.

According to Bramhoff, he said the rally brought in a significant amount of money to the town.

“Using an economic impact calculation for events provided by an American university and our own assessment we feel we brought just under $50,000 in direct spending when all the spending was taken into account,” said Bramhoff.

Bramhoff said hosting the rally in the South Cariboo came with very few obstacles.

“The town was easy to get around in,” said Bramhoff. “The restaurants and accommodations were excellent, the township cooperated with us, the people were welcoming. The benefit of being in 100 Mile House was its location and its proximity to some really excellent riding roads.”

After speaking with some of the riders, Bramhoff said some of the members felt they did not spend enough time in the South Cariboo.

“With the positive experience from this rally and the public’s response to our visit, we may just be back next year.”