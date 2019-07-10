Frolic with the horses on July 14

It’s time to pony up.

The 100 Mile House and District Outriders Club are hosting their Fun and Frolic Schooling Show on July 14, starting at 9 a.m.

“It’s an English and Western Schooling Show, which basically means it’s a competition geared towards beginners and less-experienced riders and their horses to prepare for more show shows,” said Amanda Harvey, the club’s show coordinator.

Competitors will be doing English and Western flat classes, as well as reining classes. Some fun classes, such as barrel and stake racing, take place also.

There is no age restriction to the competitors who sign up, and classes begin from lead line (which is for new and beginner riders) all the way up to the more seasoned riders.

“Last year, the show had 49 competitors,” said Harvey, who’s running the show for her second time.

Competitors who place in the top six are awarded ribbons, while the people who do the best in lead line, command and fin poles events are given prizes. The person with the highest points gets rosettes.

Prizes range from grooming supplies to gift certificates and have been donated by various local businesses.

To register for the show, visit the club’s website (www.100mileoutriders.com) for entry forms and the class list.