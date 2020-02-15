Vanessa Shearer (left to right), Alexa Pylarinos, Katharina Wetzig, Elvis Stojko, Tayler Kelsey, and Coach Laverne Howard. (Submitted photo)

Four South Cariboo figure skaters have training session with Olympian

Four figure skaters from the South Cariboo found themselves taking lessons from two-time Olympic silver medalist, Elvis Stojko, on Feb. 9.

“It was put on by the Highland Development Camp Figure Skating School. It’s in Logan Lake, so believe it or not, he [Stojko] flew all the way from Toronto and came out to Logan Lake and put on a seminar,” said Vanessa Shearer, a director at the club and a parent of one of the four skaters.

The seminar had limited spots for 40 people. It was first come, first serve and open to clubs from 100 Mile, Logan Lake, Kamloops, Merritt, Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Related: Figure skating club looks back on busy 2019

Shearer said it was limited to 40 spots because it gave enough space for jumps and made for a better intimate session. The skaters were split into two groups, a Star 2 and 3 group, and another from Star 4 all the way to Star 9.

The four girls who attended were Tayler Kelsey, Alexa Pylarinos, Katharina Wetzig, and Vanessa – Shearer’s daughter.

“His input on things – it’s a different take than what your coach says with the different experiences he’s had. When we’re doing a skill, jump or spin he has the exact wording that you need and the exact skills, movement and position that you need to do it right,” said Vanessa on how helpful Stojko’s lessons were.

Pylarinos, the youngest of the four, said she found it helpful that Stojko was on the ice to show them the moves and set an example on how it was done.

An example used by Vanessa, a Star 3 skater, was the backspin. Stojko showed them the exact point they should start their spin and the moment to bring in their leg.

“The training seminar was great because it was a day-long event. It went through everything, really. They did a warmup in the beginning, they did some off-ice training with some lyrical and a little bit of dance. Then they went into doing spins, another session on jumps and skills. At the very end of the day, he had a question and answering period where they could freely ask questions and then he had autographs and signings,” said Shearer.

None of the girls asked questions, but they all got autographs.

Shearer said Stojko was funny and that everyone enjoyed his sense of humour. It helped, she said, to put the students at ease and made them comfortable, allowing them to learn easier.

“He talked a lot about sacrifice and his accomplishments and also what it took for him to get there, which I think was really good for them to hear,” she added.

If asked if they would go back to the seminar, Kelsey, Plylarinos and Vanessa all said, “yes, definitely.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Just Posted

Four South Cariboo figure skaters have training session with Olympian

Four figure skaters from the South Cariboo found themselves taking lessons from… Continue reading

Youth art show aiming to tackle racism in rural communities

‘We want to see what the youth has to say about our community’

CRD looks to add a well in Lac la Hache

District is also looking to add a free chlorine residual

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Interlakes has a big day for fishing at Sheridan Lake

Over 220 people were reeling in fish

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating cause of the man’s ‘sudden death’

B.C. legislature braces for next protest: a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Most Read