Fort Langley golfers show up locals at 108 Mile Ranch’s Pud Griffin Memorial Tournament

Locals and out of towners challenge each other for bragging rights

The 33rd Annual Pud Griffin Memorial Tournament had 76 women tee-off on July 14 and 15 at the 108 Golf Resort to see which two ladies had bragging rights for 2018.

“The tournament was a great success. The weather was perfect, [the] course is in fantastic condition and all the ladies had a wonderful time,” said Carol Lidstone, chair of the tournament.

Helen Hamade and Vicki Fenwick ended up winning the tournament with a score of 126 (overall low net) and Bev Steele and Judy Hankey scored 167 (overall low gross). The four of them were from Fort Langley.

The first low net scorers were Carol Ohlund and Janet Roux (127), Lidstone and Shannon Knapp (126) and Sue Pinkerton and Leena Lautrop (128).

All three teams were made up by locals.

The two teams who scored 126 (Hamade, Fenwick and Lidstone, Knapp) broke the draw through retrograde.

Retrogression is a method for tie-breaking in golf. The competitor(s) who had the lead at the 17th hole. If it was tied at that hole as well, they look at the 16th hole.

Long drive winners were Judy Hankey, Knapp and Linda Bond on Saturday, Maureen Pinkney, Maria Salo and Gloria Corno won on Sunday.

The winners for closest-to-the-hole (KP) were Cristal Odenbach, Darlene Daily and Barb Gibson on Saturday with Kit Collins, Lorraine Scott and Corinne French achieving it on Sunday.

The open flight winners for KP were Gibson on Saturday and Fenwick on Sunday.

Open longest putt was achieved by Kathy Reid on Saturday and Hankey the day after.

The theme of this year’s tournament was cocktail parties.

“Many of the ladies arrived dressed for a cocktail party at the dinner at the 108 Mile [Community] Hall on Saturday night, but also many ladies dressed up as their favourite cocktail,” said Lidstone.

“The costumes were amazing.”

