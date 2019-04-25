Former 100 Mile House curler ends U18 career with national bronze medal

Hannah Lindner, a former product of the 100 Mile House Curling Club’s junior program, struck bronze at the U18 Canadian Curling Championship hosted in Sherwood Park, Alta. on April 7.

“It was pretty amazing,” said Lindner.

She said the team took the hard way in getting to the bronze medal game, losing their first two games in the round robin. A team needs a certain amount of wins to advance to the second round.

RELATED: Former 100 Mile Curling Club member to represent province

“You could say things weren’t looking good at first. But then we bounced back for the next few games,” she said. “We were 3-3 after the round robin, which was enough to qualify us for the championship round.”

The later round was a double knockout, meaning if a team lost two games they would be eliminated. Again, Team BC lost their first game against Northern Ontario, but managed to win their next game, enabling them to play a third and final game in the second round.

It was against the host side, Alberta, that Lindner and her teammates managed to win, enabling them to get to the semi-final.

“That was probably my favourite win of the tournament,” Lindner said.

However, B.C. wasn’t able to get past Ontario in the semi-final game, losing 6-2. The loss sent them to the bronze medal game against New Brunswick, who Team BC beat handily, 8-1.

“It was such an amazing experience representing my province to the rest of Canada and it’s an experience I will never forget,” Lindner said.

Her parents drove down to Sherwood Park to support her from St. Fort John, where they relocated to from 100 Mile House in 2015. Her grandparents who still live in 100 Mile House also made the trip.

Representing British Columbia as a part of Team Buchy (based in Kimberley), the team qualified for the tournament after winning the provincial tournament last month in Juan de Fuca.

Lindner’s curling season is done now and she has already aged out of U18 curling. Next winter, she will be joining Team Daniels out of Vancouver while attending Simon Fraser University.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.