Forest Grove trap shoot competition pushing a decade of fun

The Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club’s annual Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot is going into its ninth year and organizers are inviting the public out for some high calibre fun.

The event, which takes place at the Forest Grove Shooting Range on May 27 at 1 p.m., offers a trap shoot competition and barbecue, and all members and non-members are invited.

“It’s a memorial shoot just to show appreciation to the fact my dad kept the club going through some tough times,” said Fred Saenger, range master for the club and son of the event’s namesake.

“There was a stretch there where it (membership) kind of died and it didn’t seem like there was anyone interested in it, so he kept the club alive through that period of time.”

Saenger’s father Hans was president of the club for a stretch in the late 1970s into the early 80, then again for another stint in the late 90s. The Forest Grove Rod and Gun Club has had a bit of a revival, with the last count boasting 114 members at its annual general meeting this spring.

Even with the uptick in membership, past president Marshall Gaudreault said the club would like to see more youth involvement and recruit some younger blood into its ranks.

“We’re trying to attract younger shooters and I think this year we’re going to try and have .22 calibre competitions,” Gaudreault said.

Both Saenger and Gaudreault said they were pleased with last year’s turnout, which saw 15 shooters compete and 15 others in attendance spectating and enjoying the barbecue.

A similar turnout is expected this year, they said. Those looking to participate in this year’s trap shoot are reminded to bring their own guns and ammunition and also have the chance to win some swag in the form of jackets and baseball caps, with a trophy going to the first place winner.

The Forest Grove Shooting Range is located at 4385 Canim-Hendrix Lake Rd. and for more information email fgrrodandgun@gmail.com.

