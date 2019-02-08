Forest Grove Royal Legion Bantam Wranglers hammer Merritt

The Bantam Rec Wranglers (sponsored by Forest Grove Legion) were away in Merritt on the weekend for a tripleheader.

The team came out very strong and dominated all three games, allowing Merritt to only score one goal against them.

They worked really well together with their teammates and almost every player either scored a goal or assisted on one.

Highlights of the first game were Aidan Moore getting four goals and four assists and “Mean” Megan Holyk, getting her first hat trick with the team. Corey Harding had one goal and one assist.

The final score of Game 1 was 16-1 for the Bantam Wranglers.

Game 2 was on Saturday night and the players were not showing signs of slowing down. The coaches had the players passing more and not rushing the puck. Highlights of Game 2 included hat tricks by Mason Pincott and Cameron Scott. Martin Stillas got two goals and two assists. Garrett Nash had three great assists.

The final score was 10-0 for 100 Mile.

Game 3 was early afternoon on Sunday at the Shulus Arena in Merritt.

The team held strong for this last game with only one penalty. Game highlights included goals from Lucas and Julian Zucchelli, Matheson Wilden and Jade Paul.

Top assists were Kylee Ilnicki and Holyk.

The final score was 9-0 for the Wranglers.

The team is off to Lillooet on Feb. 10 for their next league game.