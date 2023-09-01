The Forest Grove and District Rod & Gun Club held its inaugural Family Range Day on Sunday, Aug. 27. (Shelley Minato photo)

The Forest Grove and District Rod & Gun Club held its inaugural Family Range Day on Sunday, Aug. 27. (Shelley Minato photo)

Forest Grove and District Rod Gun Club welcomes families for innagural Family Range Day

The club is looking to expand its membership

By Shelley Minato

The Forest Grove and District Rod & Gun Club held its inaugural Family Range Day last weekend. The weather was beautiful and a modest turnout attended the event. Local dignitary Donna Barnett was the first guest to arrive, and after she was welcomed by the club president Marshall Gaudreault, he gave Barnett a tour of the facility which has had several improvements and upgrades.

There was some activity at the rifle range; however, most of the event interest was at the trap shooting grounds. Club member Ted Swift offered hints, lessons, and tips to some beginners, including a first-timer; it was very exciting when the rookie trap shooter powdered his first clay target. Introducing people to the shooting sports was the key objective of Family Range Day, as well as meeting new friends in the area.

A delicious potluck lunch was provided by club members. For those who were unable to attend the event, the club executive extends an open invitation to the public to the regular trap shooting practices, held every second Sunday, and instruction will be provided for new shooters.

More information can be found at the club’s website FGRRODANDGUN.CA or email fgrrodandgun@gmail.com.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
New Professional Women’s Hockey League unveils its original 6 GMs

Just Posted

The Forest Grove and District Rod & Gun Club held its inaugural Family Range Day on Sunday, Aug. 27. (Shelley Minato photo)
Forest Grove and District Rod Gun Club welcomes families for innagural Family Range Day

Mandy Drescher of the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) was in town on Friday (Aug.18) doing a survey at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Economic impact of South Cariboo Farmers’ Market assessed

Leanne Sallenback (left), walks through a graveyard in Salem with Kelly Ireland and Corine Carey while filming History’s Most Haunted last winter. (T+E photo)
Cariboo, B.C. women stars of History’s Most Haunted

Immediate action must be taken to reduce toxic drug risks in vulnerable First Nations communities, according to Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Chief Medical Officer for the First Nations Health Authority. (Photo provided by the FNHA)
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.