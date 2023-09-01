Forest Grove and District Rod Gun Club welcomes families for innagural Family Range Day

By Shelley Minato

The Forest Grove and District Rod & Gun Club held its inaugural Family Range Day last weekend. The weather was beautiful and a modest turnout attended the event. Local dignitary Donna Barnett was the first guest to arrive, and after she was welcomed by the club president Marshall Gaudreault, he gave Barnett a tour of the facility which has had several improvements and upgrades.

There was some activity at the rifle range; however, most of the event interest was at the trap shooting grounds. Club member Ted Swift offered hints, lessons, and tips to some beginners, including a first-timer; it was very exciting when the rookie trap shooter powdered his first clay target. Introducing people to the shooting sports was the key objective of Family Range Day, as well as meeting new friends in the area.

A delicious potluck lunch was provided by club members. For those who were unable to attend the event, the club executive extends an open invitation to the public to the regular trap shooting practices, held every second Sunday, and instruction will be provided for new shooters.

More information can be found at the club’s website FGRRODANDGUN.CA or email fgrrodandgun@gmail.com.

