Tom Rosich and Tinley O’Krane show off their catch at the Deka Lake Fishing Derby. Brendan Jure photo.

Fishing derby goers reeled in prizes at Deka, Sulphurous and Hathaway Lakes

137 fish were weighed in total

At the Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department’s (DLDVFD) annual fishing derby, Aug. 4 and 5, 137 fish were weighed in.

Of 52 kokanee, first prize went to Ryan Craig at 3lbs 11oz, followed by Brad Darrel at 3lbs 9oz, and Jim Oveh at 3lbs 7oz.

Fifteen rainbow trout came in, with winners comprising: Dave Blackmore at 2lbs 13oz, Paul Riegert at 2lbs 12oz and Jeff Potratz at 1lb 15oz.

A weighed-in total of 70 lake trout/burbot saw prizes going to: Leilani Wilson at 8lbs 7oz, Harriet Hird at 7lbs 8oz and Roger Robinson at 7lbs 6oz

In the raffle, the Mystery Box valued at $1,000 and donated by Kranky’s Garage and NAPA Auto Parts, was won by Janice Krogeir of Chilliwack. The chainsaw, donated by Bob Grotke, went to Conrad Northeast of Langley, while the chainsaw sharpening kit from DLDVFD was won by “Milton,” also of Chilliwack.

DLDVFD and Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association, who catered the food, are both most grateful for the support of the 100 Mile Cruzers Club, The James Gang, their prize donors and the general public for their unwavering support.

RELATED: Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby sees roughly 350 hooks in the water

Over at Sulphurous/Hathaway, Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society’s (MSCCS) Aug. 4 fishing derby saw 37 fish weighed in, in addition to those many smaller ones not weighed in.

Of 25 kokanee in total, Sulphurous Lake fish winners were: Todd Borbandy at 3lb 3oz, Brian Coldwell at 3lb and Wendy Johnstone at 2lb 8oz. Hathaway Lake kokanee winners comprised Yvonne Larvin at 1lb 10oz, Wayne Richardson at 1lb 7oz and Jonathon Richardson at 1lb 6oz.

Of eleven lake trout/burbot weighed in, the winner was Kathy Gauthier’s fish weighing 3lb 13oz, followed by James Ollen at 2lb 7oz and Eric Antell at 2lb 6oz.

The sole rainbow, weighing 15oz, came in with Levi Reid who took first prize.

The very happy raffle winners were Shirley Michalkow, kayak; Shauna Archibald, fire ring; and Oscar Mikszan, cooler.

Organizers report a great success with a large crowd and voiced their sincere thanks to their prize donors and the public.

