First bonspiel of the year attracts dozens of curlers

Trudy Folk throws a curling rock during a mixed bonspiel last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dennis Gosselin throws the rock during a bonspiel last weekend at the 100 Mile Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) John and Linda Tveden sweep together during a curling bonspiel at the 100 Mile Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jim Mitchell throws the rock during a game of curling last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gwen Mitchell races behind a curling rock using her stick to sweep the ice and keep her balance. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elyas Day checks the line of his rock as his teammates Rachel and Candace Sikiric prepare to sweep. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rachel and Canada Sikiric sweep the ice in front of their team’s rock together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rachel Sikiric gives her rock the extra boost it needs as it approaches the house. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The first mixed curling bonspiel since 2019 went off without a hitch this weekend at the 100 Mile Curling Club.

“This was our first planned bonspiel and our guys worked really hard to get the ice to a playable state,” said club president, Eugene Gerwing.

The winner on sheet A was Team Pratt over Team Barker, sheet B was Team Carlise over Team Gerwing and on C Team Sikiric won over Team Witty.

There were four or five teams from out of town including Kamloops, Clinton and Green Lake and everyone seemed to have fun.

Gerwing said they appreciate the time and effort the out-of-town teams put into coming and hope to reciprocate.

The next bonspiel will be the 62nd Men’s Bonspiel held Jan. 13 to 15 at the 100 Mile Curling Club.



