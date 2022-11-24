First bonspiel of the year attracts dozens of curlers

The first mixed curling bonspiel since 2019 went off without a hitch this weekend at the 100 Mile Curling Club.
“This was our first planned bonspiel and our guys worked really hard to get the ice to a playable state,” said club president, Eugene Gerwing.
The winner on sheet A was Team Pratt over Team Barker, sheet B was Team Carlise over Team Gerwing and on C Team Sikiric won over Team Witty.
There were four or five teams from out of town including Kamloops, Clinton and Green Lake and everyone seemed to have fun.
Gerwing said they appreciate the time and effort the out-of-town teams put into coming and hope to reciprocate.
The next bonspiel will be the 62nd Men’s Bonspiel held Jan. 13 to 15 at the 100 Mile Curling Club.
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
