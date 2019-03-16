Ashley Funke, a StarSkater, performs her routine. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Figure skating club celebrates year-end

The 100 Mile House Figure Skating Club celebrated the year with a year-end exhibition on March 10. The young skaters got to show off what they have learned and practised all season in front of their parents and friends.

“This year we did things a little different and I had many parents and friends say they really enjoyed watching skaters and the CanPower demonstration,” said Danyelle Howard, president of the club.

Howard guessed 100 people turned up at the South Cariboo Rec Centre to watch the seven junior and five senior skaters perform as well as receive awards.

“I am very proud of how they did and what they all achieved this year,” said Howard.

The junior skaters showed off the skills they needed to advance in levels, while the seniors performed solos. All 12 skaters got together to do a group number.

“Kind of allowing our older skaters to take on more of a mentor role with some of the younger girls because it’s quite exciting for the younger girls to skate with the older girls,” said Lara Soukeroff, a coach at the club.

Overall, Soukeroff said the season has been very successful.

“We have had a lot of personal bests in terms of accomplishing goals and moving ahead if different tests levels and what not,” she said.

“There’s a sense of camaraderie out on the ice. Our junior academy girls – they are in a group setting so they can help push each other and also learn to work independently but still have the support of their friends to keep it fun.”

Soukeroff also wanted to give a shout out to the board members of the 100 Mile House Figure Skating Club who have “put a lot of time and energy into making this a successful season for all the different programs”.

Previous story
Canada drawn into tough World Cup group with Lithuania, Australia and Senegal

Just Posted

Figure skating club celebrates year-end

The 100 Mile House Figure Skating Club celebrated the year with a… Continue reading

Rolling boulders cause of power outage in Interlakes area, says BC Hydro

104 customers affected

100 Mile Elementary Grade 3 students learn to cross-country ski

“Activity is really important for children.”

CFL coaches join the CCLF for men’s gathering in 108 Mile Ranch

CFL coaches Mark Washington (Hamilton) and Chris Boyko (BC Lions) deliver keynote speeches

Second annual Sunshine Invitational coming up on March 16

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics is hosting its second annual Sunshine Invitational featuring… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Relative of the piranha draws new visitors every year

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

19 years after B.C. woman’s murder in India, husband still haunted

Sukhwinder Singh Mithu said he is relieved that mother and uncle of Jassi Sidhu will at last face trial

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

Bookkeeper gets jail time after stealing $2.2 million from B.C. company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

Most Read