Figure skating club celebrates year-end

The 100 Mile House Figure Skating Club celebrated the year with a year-end exhibition on March 10. The young skaters got to show off what they have learned and practised all season in front of their parents and friends.

“This year we did things a little different and I had many parents and friends say they really enjoyed watching skaters and the CanPower demonstration,” said Danyelle Howard, president of the club.

Howard guessed 100 people turned up at the South Cariboo Rec Centre to watch the seven junior and five senior skaters perform as well as receive awards.

“I am very proud of how they did and what they all achieved this year,” said Howard.

The junior skaters showed off the skills they needed to advance in levels, while the seniors performed solos. All 12 skaters got together to do a group number.

“Kind of allowing our older skaters to take on more of a mentor role with some of the younger girls because it’s quite exciting for the younger girls to skate with the older girls,” said Lara Soukeroff, a coach at the club.

Overall, Soukeroff said the season has been very successful.

“We have had a lot of personal bests in terms of accomplishing goals and moving ahead if different tests levels and what not,” she said.

“There’s a sense of camaraderie out on the ice. Our junior academy girls – they are in a group setting so they can help push each other and also learn to work independently but still have the support of their friends to keep it fun.”

Soukeroff also wanted to give a shout out to the board members of the 100 Mile House Figure Skating Club who have “put a lot of time and energy into making this a successful season for all the different programs”.