Family set to throw Snow Ball tourney

The 24th annual Ryan Larson Memorial Snow Ball Tournament will return to the diamonds this spring.

Organizer Barry Larson said he’s excited to once again host the traditional event for family and friends on March 12-13.

“Most of the teams that we have come up here have been together for over 24 years, so the three to four regular teams are almost like family. It’s a good way to get us all back together to see each other and when it’s game time the rivalry is on,” Larson said.

About six teams usually compete in the round-robin style tournament though there is room for eight. Each team will pay a $200 entry fee and plays three games on Saturday, with playoffs on Sunday for the top teams.

The tournament initially started in Bridge Lake in the 1980s when Rick Hansen came through the area during his Man in Motion World Tour. The Larsons took it over 24 years ago, after Larson’s brother Ryan died of spinal meningitis. The money they raise at the tournament goes into a fund in Ryan’s memory and is available to anyone in the community who needs help “getting back on their feet” following unforeseen hardship, be it financially or medically.

“I got really sick myself seven years ago and the community really helped me out so I’ve decided to pay it forward,” Larson said.

Anyone who wishes to register a team for the tournament can contact him at 250-706-3977. Spectators are also welcome to come and see “some crazy stuff in the snow.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House