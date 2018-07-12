The Exeter Sporting Goods fastball team with the 100 Mile House District Fastball League Trophy, a prize they haven’t been able to get their hands on for at least five years. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Exeter Sporting crowned champions of the 100 Mile House Fastball League

They beat Canim Lake in two legs for a combined score of 15-11

The Exeter Sporting Goods fastball team are the new champions of the 100 Mile House District Fastball League.

“It’s been a long time since we have won it. We haven’t won since Chris Cameron came back, Chris was the last season since we won seven or eight years ago,” said coach Chad Paterson.

The finals were over two legs, with Exeter beating Canim Lake’s Shuswap 8-6 and 7-5.

“The big part was the pitching tonight,” said Paterson. “The hitting was just unbelievable. When some guys aren’t hitting the other half are hitting.”

Paterson rated the season the best they have had since Exeter joined the league. They only had three losses this year. He attributed it mostly to Scott Robinson and Chris Cameron, adding they threw their hearts out despite being on the other side of 50.

The coach also mentioned the new and young talent on the team.

“We got a lot of young guys that really stepped up this year. They’ve been with us for a couple years and some of them never played ball so coming up and start learning and catching on this quick they have been a great part of the team,” he said.

Previous story
Croatia in World Cup final for 1st time, beats England 2-1

Just Posted

Exeter Sporting crowned champions of the 100 Mile House Fastball League

They beat Canim Lake in two legs for a combined score of 15-11

“Vigorous cold front” heading for B.C. Interior Friday, bringing wind up to 70 km/h

Environment Canada released a special weather statement for 100 Mile House on Thursday

100 Mile House resident has a run-in with bear at the 99 Mile Trails

‘It was a flash moment of ‘uh oh.’

The 100 Mile House District honours wildfire volunteers with cake and burgers

The district celebrated efforts from volunteers on the one-year anniversary of wildfires

Greyhound’s announcement devastates South Cariboo bus riders

‘I really hope that someone can come up with a viable option between now and then.’

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire now at 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Most Read

  • Exeter Sporting crowned champions of the 100 Mile House Fastball League

    They beat Canim Lake in two legs for a combined score of 15-11