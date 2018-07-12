Exeter Sporting crowned champions of the 100 Mile House Fastball League

They beat Canim Lake in two legs for a combined score of 15-11

The Exeter Sporting Goods fastball team are the new champions of the 100 Mile House District Fastball League.

“It’s been a long time since we have won it. We haven’t won since Chris Cameron came back, Chris was the last season since we won seven or eight years ago,” said coach Chad Paterson.

The finals were over two legs, with Exeter beating Canim Lake’s Shuswap 8-6 and 7-5.

“The big part was the pitching tonight,” said Paterson. “The hitting was just unbelievable. When some guys aren’t hitting the other half are hitting.”

Paterson rated the season the best they have had since Exeter joined the league. They only had three losses this year. He attributed it mostly to Scott Robinson and Chris Cameron, adding they threw their hearts out despite being on the other side of 50.

The coach also mentioned the new and young talent on the team.

“We got a lot of young guys that really stepped up this year. They’ve been with us for a couple years and some of them never played ball so coming up and start learning and catching on this quick they have been a great part of the team,” he said.