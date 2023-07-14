ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time

Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale says he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

Vitale tweeted Wednesday that he had surgery in Boston this week, and tests revealed that he has vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall,” Vitale tweeted, adding that his doctor “feels that scenario is entirely possible.”

The 84-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He celebrated being cancer-free in April of last year.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast. He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research.

Vitale helped friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.

___

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerPro sportsSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World cycling body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Next story
Longest running gymkhana in British Columbia returns despite heat

Just Posted

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Enjoying time in the Cariboo-Chilcotin this summer

The B.C. Wildfire map of the Cariboo-Chilcotin as of Saturday, July 15 2023. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Wildfire fighting 29 active fires throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin

Corey Harding (center) is Engage Sport North’s park play day leader in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Children invited to try new sports in the park

The 100 Mile District General Hospital’s wound room has been upgraded, much to the delight of acute care manager Kathy Munroe (left), ambulatory care nurse Shay Bevaart and South Cariboo Health Foundation fundraising coordinator Brenda Devine and president Richard Bullen. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wound room renovations completed at hospital