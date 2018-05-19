Tyler McCausland was really putting in his best effort coming into the last hill. Max Winkelman photos.

Elementary School students participate in cross country races

‘Everybody finished the race which is really important’

“It went really really well,” says organizer Stephen Almond from the Mile 108 Elementary School about the cross country races hosted there on May 10.

He estimated they had over 300 students running in the races.

The grade two and threes ran 1.5 kilometres, grade four and five students ran 2.5 kilometres and grade 6 and 7 students ran about 3.5 kilometres.

“Lots of kids [were] cheering each other on. Some kids really trying to push themselves and reach personal bests. Everybody finished the race which is really important. Nobody quitting.”

Some of the younger students really showed what the event was all about when they finished early, he says.

“They were all having this big group soccer game that they had organized themselves down in the field. You could tell it was kids from all over different schools because they all had their team school shirt jerseys on. That was kind of neat [and] shows you what it’s all about getting kids to get some exercise and being healthy.”

A lot of people volunteered and helped out to make the event a success, according to Almond.

100 Mile House won the team trophy for the big schools and Forest Grove won the team trophy for the little schools.

Winners were as follows:

Grade 2 girls

First Khya Swanson (Mile 108), second Lily Graham (108 Mile), third Madeline Hoskins (100 Mile) and fourth Riley Judson (Horse Lake)

Grade 2 boys

First Colton Abrams (Forest Grove), second Zach Sumption (Mile 108), thirds Jasper Bird (Mile 108) and fourth Ellis Sumption (Mile 108).

Grade 3 girls

First Marley Kinder (Lac la Hache), second Janielle Dick (Forest Grove), third Ashlynn MacDonald (Mile 108) and fourth Kara Olsen (100 Mile).

Grade 3 boys

First Kai Gall (100 Mile), second Memphis Rosette (100 Mile), third Noah Bissat (Horse Lake) and fourth Anderson Koch (100 Mile).

Grade 4 girls

First Kim Baechmann (100 Mile), second Mackenzie Fast (Mile 108), third Madison Nicholson (Horse Lake) and Ayla Johnson (100 Mile).

Grade 4 boys

First Tucker Gust (100 Mile), second Kaelen Swanson (Mile 108), third Lynden Hansen (Mile 108) and fourth Carter Krueger (100 Mile).

Grade 5 girls

First Joelle Kuyek (100 Mile), second Kahli Angus (Forest Grove), third Myra Hindmarsh (Horse Lake) and fourth Aubrey Siclari (100 Mile).

Grade 5 boys

First Josh Paddison (100 Mile), second Issac Todd (100 Mile), third Wyatt Benard (Forest Grove) and fourth Ty Kreschuk (100 Mile).

Grade 6 girls

First Floria Meili (Horse Lake), second Miriah Anderson (Mile 108), third Isabelle Barrick (Mile 108) and fourth Sophia Barrick (Mile 108).

Grade 6 boys

First Aiden Schmid (100 Mile), second Ashton Chretien (100 Mile), third Matthew Keller (Mile 108) and fourth Colin Birtwistle (Mile 108).

Grade 7 girls

First Cora Selle (Forest Grove), second Sarah Balbirnie (100 Mile), third Megan Holyk (100 Mile) and fourth Mikaela Anderson (Mile 108).

Grade 7 boys

First Leon Meili (Horse Lake), second Braiden Beharrel (Mile 108), third Nelson Swann (100 Mile) and fourth Riley Campbell (100 Mile).

TIGHT FINISH Logan Theuring from 100 Mile Elementary (right) tries to pass Josiah Smith of Forest Grove right before the finish line at the cross country races on May 10. See story on A19. Max Winkelman photo.

Marcus Lisoway-Henderson looked to be zooming coming into the finish line.

