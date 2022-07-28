Eight Cariboo-area rugby players brought home bronze from the 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George

Eight Cariboo-area rugby players – including one from Lone Butte – brought home the bronze medal from the 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George last week.

Floria Meili joined Joey Augustine, of Horsefly, and Williams Lake’s Shailynn Brommit, Adrienne Brommit, Kalli Campbell, Hailey Anne Dunbar, Gabrielle Knox, Maya Nowotny, Joelle Thurow and coach Natasha Johnson on the Cariboo-North East. After competing in a round-robin, the team was placed in the bronze medal game against the Kootenays and won.

Dozens of other South Cariboo athletes also competed in various events. Tucker Gust and Sean Moore were on the boys’ softball team, which placed fourth, while the girls’ soccer team, which included Amelia Whiting, placed sixth.

Six Peter Skene Ogden secondary students also participated in track and field events. The competitors included Colby Priester, Jordyn Meville, Claire Kreschuk, Joelle Kuyek, Olivia Harper and Jenny Schroevers

Coach Lori Meville said the group has been training for the games since April. “I’m just hoping that they have fun and go out and do their best,” she said before the event. “That’s kind of what it’s about, isn’t it?”

Priester, 14, who placed eighth in the boys 300m hurdles, said he was nervous ahead of the competition. Kreschuk came ninth in the girls 1500m steeplechase, while Kuyek was 12th in the same event.

Schroevers and Harper both earned 14th place in the girls high jump and javelin respectively. Jordyn Meville came in 18th in girls’ javelin.

“I don’t really like running as much, so I prefer to throw,” Jordyn said before the event. “This is my first year throwing stuff.”

Competitors can only go once to the BC Summer Games and once to the BC Winter Games.

Meville said she hopes attending the BC Summer Games will give the youth some recognition and they’ll eventually be able to get a track in 100 Mile “because this town needs a track and the kids need a track.”

With a file from Monica Lamb-Yorski



