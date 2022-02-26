Eagles ready to fly high in senior boys basketball

Mohamed Omer dribbles the ball down the court at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carter Nash leaps into the air to score against the Lakecity Falcons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The PSO Eagles’ Seniors Boys basketball team listen as coach Andrew Steeves outlines a plan of attack to take on the Lakecity Falcons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Pointguard Mohamed Omer snags the ball from the air after a rebound while facing the Lake City Falcons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Lakecity Falcon player dribbles down the centre of the court past PSO Eagles Oliver Lythe and Elias Moore. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Lakecity Falcons player dunks on the PSO Eagles net during a game last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Lakecity Falcons clash with the PSO Eagles in 100 Mile House last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Lakecity Falcons player keeps the ball away from PSO Eagles players Oliver Lythe and Elias Moore. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Carter Nash of the PSO Eagles moves towards the Lakecity Falcons net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagle Oliver Lythe takes a shot on net during a game against the Lakecity Falcons last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mohamed Omer leaps up to dunk the ball into net as the PSO Eagles take on the Lakecity Falcons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Lakecity Falcons clash with the PSO Eagles in 100 Mile House last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) As Ethan Hindmarsh of the PSO Eagles makes a shot on net a Lakecity Falcons player leaps to intercept him. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The tip-off between the PSO Eagles Junior Boys Team and the Columneetza Falcons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Columneetza Falcons player moves the ball up the court into the territory of the PSO Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Columneetza Falcons swarm a PSO Eagles player with the ball during a game Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A PSO Eagles players makes a show on the net of the Columneetza Falcons last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Columneetza Falcons Coach Willie Hardeman reacts to his team’s latest during a game against the PSO Eagles last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s Eagles are getting ready to soar.

The senior boys’ basketball team hosted the Lake City Falcons and the Merritt Panthers last Friday for a series of games ahead of the Zone championship in Prince George next week at Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary School.

Coach Andrew Steeves said that while they lost to the Falcons 73-56 Friday, this was the best game of basketball his team has played yet.

“That’s only a 17-point game. We’ve been beaten by Williams Lake by 30 to 40 points earlier in the year. This was by far, from an offensive and a defensive standpoint, the best game of basketball played by our high school boys have had for a few years,” Steeves said. “I was really impressed by their energy and effort today.

“The guys saw today that when they work hard and put in a four-quarter effort they can have a much better game.”

Point guard and center Oliver Lythe agree they have come a long way since the start of the year. Lythe said he and Omer have seen a lot the younger players on the team start to step up in the past few weeks.

“I can’t wait to play, the team can’t way to play and we’re ready,” Omer said. “We just gotta focus on playing good defense and running the offense correctly.”

Lythe said he’s confident the team is on its way to winning some games and making a name for themselves.

“Give it a year, we’ll surprise a lot of people and that’s what I want to go out there and show,” Lythe said.

The team has no Grade 12 players this year and will go into next season with a core of veteran players who can mentor those coming up from the junior boys, Steeves said.

He added he’s looking next year to play more games against teams outside of SD27. He’s also hoping to start the team’s training earlier in the fall with basketball camps so they can build on their players’ fundamentals.

“I think overall for basketball, at PSO things are looking positive,” he said. “We have a good group of volunteers that are just committed to helping these guys out and being a positive influence.”

This mindset paid off for the senior boys later on Friday when they beat the Panthers 64-54 to secure their first win of the year. The Junior Eagles, meanwhile, lost to the Falcons twice 60-23 and 54-37.



