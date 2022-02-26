Eagles ready to fly high in senior boys basketball

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s Eagles are getting ready to soar.
The senior boys’ basketball team hosted the Lake City Falcons and the Merritt Panthers last Friday for a series of games ahead of the Zone championship in Prince George next week at Shas Ti Kelly Road Secondary School.
Coach Andrew Steeves said that while they lost to the Falcons 73-56 Friday, this was the best game of basketball his team has played yet.
“That’s only a 17-point game. We’ve been beaten by Williams Lake by 30 to 40 points earlier in the year. This was by far, from an offensive and a defensive standpoint, the best game of basketball played by our high school boys have had for a few years,” Steeves said. “I was really impressed by their energy and effort today.
“The guys saw today that when they work hard and put in a four-quarter effort they can have a much better game.”
Point guard and center Oliver Lythe agree they have come a long way since the start of the year. Lythe said he and Omer have seen a lot the younger players on the team start to step up in the past few weeks.
“I can’t wait to play, the team can’t way to play and we’re ready,” Omer said. “We just gotta focus on playing good defense and running the offense correctly.”
Lythe said he’s confident the team is on its way to winning some games and making a name for themselves.
“Give it a year, we’ll surprise a lot of people and that’s what I want to go out there and show,” Lythe said.
The team has no Grade 12 players this year and will go into next season with a core of veteran players who can mentor those coming up from the junior boys, Steeves said.
He added he’s looking next year to play more games against teams outside of SD27. He’s also hoping to start the team’s training earlier in the fall with basketball camps so they can build on their players’ fundamentals.
“I think overall for basketball, at PSO things are looking positive,” he said. “We have a good group of volunteers that are just committed to helping these guys out and being a positive influence.”
This mindset paid off for the senior boys later on Friday when they beat the Panthers 64-54 to secure their first win of the year. The Junior Eagles, meanwhile, lost to the Falcons twice 60-23 and 54-37.
