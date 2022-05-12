Eagles clinch victory at weekend tourney

A 100 Mile player makes a header in soccer action. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo - Black Press Media). 100 Mile v PG Friday 3pm game, Sarah Balbirnie left, Kim Baechmann 100 Mile v PG, kicking the ball up field to opposing net, Friday 3pm game Ximena Cibrian left, Aubrey Siclari right Aubrey Siclari tries to get the ball from a Prince George player during a tournament in Clearwater last weekend.(Stephanie Hagenaars photo - Black Press Media). PSO Eagles competed in a tournament in Clearwater Friday finishing first. Photo credits: Gerardo Cibrian PSO girls’s soccer team played in Clearwater, last weekend, finishing first place. Photo credits: Gerardo Cibrian PSO girls’s soccer team played in Clearwater, last weekend, finishing first place. Photo credits: Gerardo Cibrian

The Peter Skene Ogden girls soccer team fought “hard with a lot of running” last weekend to take first place in a tournament in Clearwater.

Coach Gerardo Cibrian said the team, which included both junior and senior girls, were tough competitors, who showed “determination, conditioning – every single player wanted to win this tournament.”

It was a close call in the first game, with PSO barely beating Hope 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the game finished with no goals scored. In the second game, 100 Mile beat Westside Prince George 2-1, with Ximena Cibrian scoring both goals.

On the second day of the tournament, the girls shut out Kamloops with a score of 3-0 after beating Clearwater with a single goal. That goal was scored by Megan Holyk, after Eva Rosenstock cleared away a few players in midfield before passing a through ball to Ximena Cibrian who crossed the ball to Holyk.

PSO won their third game against Merritt with two goals.

The girls only lost one game, to Vanderhoof, which took the win in a penalty shootout.

Cibrian said his team has improved since the start of their season, noting they only had nine players on the first day and 11 on the second.

”The improvement is that we won the tournament with only one goal against in six games. Players did what they know, played hard and had fun even though we were short of players again,” said Cibrian. “They didn’t stop striving for the win. No muscle soreness or bruising would stop them.”

Cibrian plans on continuing practices and games over the summer months. He expects the team will play teams such as Williams Lake, Prince George, and Quesnel later in the season.

“We expect the same from this team: to do their best every time and enjoy the game,” he said. “As for the rest of the season the players are very committed, and I hope they can coordinate their schedule with their parents, so they can let them come to more tournaments.”

The team finished with 22 points in total to win the tournament. “Every single player pushed themselves to win first place and they achieved it,” Cibrian said.

