Jason Botchford, sports writer based out of Vancouver, died at the age of 48. (@1040Patcast/Twitter)

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

His tremendous passion for the game of hockey, respected professionalism and ability to reach Vancouver Canucks’ fans are some of Jason Botchford’s qualities being remembered by the hockey world since word of his death on Wednesday.

Botchford died of apparent heart failure this weekend.

News of his sudden death spread quickly Wednesday, following a statement release by his family which includes his wife, Kathryn, and three children.

Fans, hockey players and colleagues took to social media to share their well wishes for Botchford’s family while reflecting on his successful career as a sports writer and the mark he leaves behind in the National Hockey League.

