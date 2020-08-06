Drive-thru fundraiser wrangles $2,000

Another event is planned for Sept. 7

The 100 Mile Wranglers aren’t playing right now, but their fans still have their backs.

A B.C. Day barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 3 raised $2,000 for the hockey team, said Bruce Madu, a director at large for the Wranglers and Entertainment Co-chair for this year. More than 250 hamburgers and hotdogs were sold at the drive-thru event at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, which drew fans as well as members of the local 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club.

“We’re ecstatic,” Madu said. “We’re going to do another one on Sept. 7.”

Although there’s no word yet when the Wranglers will return, Madu said the organization will still need money and community support when they do hold a season. His tagline for the barbecue fundraiser was “Let’s build a war chest.”

100 Mile House Wranglers

