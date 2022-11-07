Curling season begins with 135 curlers on ice

100 Mile Curling Club member Doug Meier marks out the play for his team during a curling game last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ron Vandermay checks the line of his rocks as he slides beside it during a game of curling. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Using a push stick Don Cook curls at the 100 Mile Curling Club last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Curling Club president Eugene Gerwing said that the club’s membership has recovered to pre-pandemic levels this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Curling Club play a game during league play last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sweepers Ken Kelly and Allen Reid escort their rock down the ice during league play last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) As skip Gord Smith looks on sweeper Ron Vandermay checks their rock’s line during a game at the 100 Mile Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ron Vandermay releases the rock during an end of curling during the men’s league last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Curling Club president Eugene Gerwing sprinkles a little extra water onto the ice during league play last week. Gerwing said the unseasonably warm fall made putting in the ice difficult this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Adam Holman keeps his eyes fixed on the house as he releases a curling rock down the ice. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Allen Reid and Mel Dodge work together to guide their rock into the house last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Walterhouse releases his curling stone during a game last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Walterhouse releases his curling stone during a game last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Richard Minato slides down the ice after casting a curling stone down the ice. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Richard Minato watches the lines of his thrown rock as Tyler Dickson sweeps the ice in front of it. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Walterhouse yells encouragement to his team while marking where they want their curling rock to end up. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Robert Carlisle (left), Kevin Walterhouse and Peter Grenzer all work together to give their rock an extra boost during a game of curling last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The ice is in and the leagues are full at the 100 Mile Curling Club.

Last week, league play officially kicked off said Eugene Gerwing, president of the club. Gerwing said that with 135 curlers registered the club is back to its pre-pandemic normal.

“We’ve probably got 50 to 60 more curlers from last year and we have seven leagues involved,” Gerwing said. “It’s actually really good to see. We weren’t sure that some of our curlers would come back but luckily they all did. There have actually been some new people who have moved into the area that are former curlers and wanted to rejoin, so we’re happy the way this season has turned out.”

This year, Gerwing said they had challenges getting the ice set and ready to curl on. The curling club relies on refrigeration from the South Cariboo Rec. Centre and it can be hard to consistently maintain the rink’s temperature. Gerwing said this factor combined with the unseasonably warm weather delayed their season by a week.

“As warm as it was outside when we vented the rink we were pulling in warmer air and moisture. The humidity was causing problems but the weather is getting better, our cooling system is improving and the ice is getting to the point where each of the three sheets is operating normally.”

The club has leagues playing almost every day of the week including an open doubles league and learn to curl drop-in league on Mondays, the mixed league on Tuesdays, the men’s league on Wednesdays, the women’s league on Thursdays, an open doubles league every second Friday and a recreational mixed open league every second Sunday.

Gerwing said the club is already preparing for its mixed bonspiel in November followed by bonspiels for the men, women and a doubles later on in the year. He added that the club’s lounge and sheets are available to be rented for community events.

Registration for the leagues closed on Oct. 31 but Gerwing said they still welcome late registrants early in the season. He encourages anyone interested to come to their drop-in leagues to a feel for the sport. If they like it, Gerwing said they can contact the club at 100milecurling@gmail.com.

“If people just moved to the area and didn’t know there was a league and they want to join we can fit them in wherever we can,” Gerwing said.



