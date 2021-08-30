Team Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher, right, directs his teammates as Team Canada third Mark Nichols, left, and skip Brad Gushue look on at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, March 13, 2021. Curling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in events

Individuals 12 and over attending events must provide a proof of first vaccination by no later than Sept. 8

Curling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.

The country’s governing body for curling said in a release Monday the policy will be put into effect “as soon as possible.”

Curling Canada says those 12 and over attending events must provide a proof of first vaccination by no later than Sept. 8 and proof of full vaccination by no later than Oct. 12.

Chief executive Katherine Henderson says the protocols are necessary to ensure safety during its affiliated events.

“There’s absolutely no question that vaccinations work and significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection,” Henderson said. “We want our athletes, our fans, our volunteers and our employees to feel as safe as possible at our events, and we believe this is a necessary step toward that goal.”

Curling Canada sanctions 12 national curling championship events, including the men’s Tim Hortons Brier and the women’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The Brier is scheduled for March 4-13 in Lethbridge, Alta., and the Scotties from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6 in Thunder Bay, Ont.

This season, Curling Canada also will sanction the Olympic curling trials Nov. 20-28 in Saskatoon, the women’s world curling championship March 19-27 in Prince George, B.C., and the Continental Cup Jan. 20-23 in Fredericton.

