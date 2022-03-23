Curlers throw last rocks, wrap up league play

Allan Faulkner glides across the ice as he throws a rock during the Men’s League Playoffs last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Steve Cole throws a rock down the ice at the 100 Mile House Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Allan Faulkner and Steve Cole glance towards the house as they judge whether or not they should sweep. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sweeper Don Cook watches as his skip Doug Meier throws a rock alongside fellow sweeper Dennis Graf. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Skip Duanne Ney casts a rock during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s Men’s League Championship. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Doug Meier holds his pose as he watches the rock he just threw sail down the ice. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Allan Faulkner and Steve Cole sweep the ice together during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s Men’s League Championship. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dennis Graf cleans the bottom of a rock as he plans out his shot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dennis Graf throws a rock while taking part in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s Men’s League Championship. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jim Mitchell, using a push stick, throws a rock down the ice as teammate Dennis Graf prepares to sweep. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jim Mitchell, using a push stick, throws a rock down the ice at the 100 Mile House Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dennis Gosselin watches closely as his rock sails down the ice accompanied by sweepers Allan Faulkner (left) and Steve Cole (right). (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Duane Ney crouches in the house as he watches one of his team’s rock approach. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Allan Faulkner and Steve Cole glance towards the house as they judge whether or not they should sweep. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Doug Meier and Dennis Graf sweep ahead of their rock as they set up a takeout. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Doug Meier uses a push stick to curl at the 100 Mile House Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Doug Meier smiles while taking a break at the 100 Mile House Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Over a dozen spectators, many of them members of the 100 Mile House Curling Club’s Men’s League, showed up to watch the playoffs on Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The last rocks have been thrown for this year’s curling season in 100 Mile House.

The club wrapped up its league play last Wednesday night with a nail-biter draw in the men’s finals between Team Meier and Team Duane Ney. More than a dozen spectators watched the game from the lounge, as Team Meier – comprised of skip Doug Meier, Don Cook, Dennis Graf, Al Amundson and Jim Mitchell – pulled off the win.

However, Team Duane Ney – led by skip Ney, and Dennis Gosselin, Steve Cole and Allan Faulkner – took the overall men’s league victory, finishing the season with 20 points.

Maria Hamilton, marketing director with the 100 Mile Curling Club, said the season was a huge success, with 95 members taking part in doubles, open mixed and mens’ leagues. There was no ladies league this year. An Open Doubles Bonspiel earlier this month was also well-attended and a big change from last season, which was shut down halfway through.

“The fact we got to curl every week was a huge milestone,” Hamilton said. “It was a huge success considering we still had COVID rules to follow.”

Team Dall, which included Tom and Jean Dall and Hamilton and her husband Pat, were the top team in the mixed doubles league with 33 points, while Hamilton and Pat won the Monday Open Doubles League, finishing with a score of 28. In the Friday Doubles League, which only saw draws every second week, Brian and Sandra Coldwell were the top scorers with 13 points.

“We had really good league participation this year,” Hamilton said. In addition to league play, the club hosted nine youth classes that introduced 145 students to curling.

Hamilton said the club is preparing for a full return to regular play in all their leagues, bonspiels and events next year. With the lounge open, she said they’ll be able to start making more money to support the club, as well as give club members more chances to socialize.

Hamilton noted the club will be installing a reverse osmosis water treatment system, which will improve the ice surface. 100 Mile’s water has around 980/ppm of dissolved solids in it. In order to make good curling ice, it needs to be under 20/ppm. This system will allow them to make ice that is less “heavy,” which will be more friendly for beginner curlers throwing rocks.

The 2022/2023 season will begin Oct. 11.



