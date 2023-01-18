Curlers rock the house at bonspiel

Tom Faulkner, from Sheridan Lake, releases the curling rock while competing in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elyas Day gets low as he curls at the 100 Mile Curling Club Saturday, Jan. 14. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Williams Lake’s Todd Routtu prepares to throw the rock during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Logan Sikiric laughs after throwing a curling rock at the 100 Mile Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Williams Lake’s Mike Peterson and Darcy Lillico sweep the ice together during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Walterhouse indicates for his team where to place their rock during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Logan Sikiric (left) watches as his teammates Adam Holman and Elyas Day sweep the ice ahead of his rock. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ron Bisaro, skip for Williams Lake’s Team Bisaro, plans out his team’s next move. Team Bisaro went on to place first in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Adam Holman and Elyas Day sweep the ice together while competing in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Team Bisaro’s skip Ron Bisaro watches intently as a rock guided by Mark Berg races towards his opponent’s rock. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Williams Lake’s Team Law was made up of Peter Bowman (left), Mike Peterson, Darcy Lillico and Mark Law (not pictured). Here Bowman, Peterson and Lillico give one of their rocks the juice it needs to reach the house. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ron Bisaro, centre skip of Team Bisaro, of Williams Lake, calls out to his teammates Tod Routtu (left) and Mark Berg (right) to begin sweeping. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Eugene Gerwing checks in on his opponent Jim Mitchell during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Spectators of the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel make use of the lounge. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Debbie Barker helps to prepare dinner for participants of the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel Saturday. SEE story A18 (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Debbie Barker helps her fellow volunteers prepare dinner for participants of the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Curling Club president Eugene Gerwing curls during the 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Longtime curler Jim Mitchell curls at the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Darcy Lillico and Mike Peterson race alongside their rock during a game in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s 2023 Men’s Bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Out-of-town teams dominated the 100 Mile Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel this weekend.

Team Bisaro from Williams Lake came out on top in the A Final with Team Matsuch from Mission finishing first in the B Final. 100 Mile House’s Team Leduc beat Team Gosselin in the C Final after going into an extra end.

Bonspiel organizer Debbie Barker said the competition was fierce all around, with 16 teams competing.

“Our Men’s Bonspiel is usually very quiet but not this year. Just before COVID it was starting to pick up because we got our name out there to other clubs,” Barker said. “We love to see the out-of-town teams come, we always get rave reviews from them.”

Barker said that the new ice put in last month was a welcome addition. The ice was replaced after it was discovered some lines had been reversed and the rink was flooded with unfiltered rather than filtered water.

Barker, who has been curling for decades, said she loves the social aspect of curling and bonspiels. While it’s a lot of work to pull a bonspiel off she said it’s worth it to watch everyone enjoy the fruits of her and her fellow volunteers’ labour.

“We always feed them Friday night and we received nothing but compliments. There was hardly any packaged food, we always home cook,” Barker said.

The success of the Men’s Bonspiel has made Barker and the other volunteers excited for their Open Doubles Bonspiel on Feb 10-12, which already has eight teams registered. She encourages any curlers interested in competing to sign up, preferably with a funny team name.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House