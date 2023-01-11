Curlers get ready to rock at bonspiels

Teams from across the South Cariboo will compete in 100 Mile House this weekend

Dennis Gosselin eyes his target as he pushes off during the 100 Mile House Curling Club’s Mens League. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Curling Club is hosting the 62nd annual Men’s Bonspiel Jan. 13-15.

Bonspiel chair Debbie Barker said there is a full slate of 16 teams scheduled to take part in this year’s event.

Out-of-town teams from Quesnel, Mission, Clinton and Williams Lake will join 100 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Forest Grove, Interlakes, Sheridan Lake and others from across the South Cariboo.

The first draw on Friday will be at 5 p.m. with games playing until midnight. Saturday’s schedule runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday’s games begin at 9:30 a.m. with finals slated to start at 2 p.m., said Barker.

A cash bar will be open throughout the weekend. In addition to Friday night appies, there is a participant dinner on Saturday night. There will also be a reverse draw and 50/50 taking place.

Curling club president Eugene Gerwing said recent repairs to the ice were successful and bonspiel participants will have some nice ice to curl on. “It should be a good weekend.”

Next up is the Open Doubles Bonspiel Feb. 10-12, followed by the Ladies Bonspiel March 3-5.

The club welcomes drop-ins Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 11 a.m., offering time to work on curling skills, practice or get some one-on-one coaching time.

For info, call 250-395-4442 or email 100milecurling@gmail.com



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House