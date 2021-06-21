Curlers end season in ‘sound’ fiscal position

Users donated club fees after season cut short

The 100 Mile Curling Club almost broke even last year, despite only curling for about eight weeks during the 2020-21 season.

President Gordon Smith said the club remains “sound financially,” thanks in part to a federal grant to cover the leasing costs and curlers donating all or part of their refunds from season dues back to the club.

“It all helped out,” he said. “We were pleasantly surprised.”

The club is hoping to restart again this fall once it gets the go-ahead from the province and Curl BC.

More curlers than usual turned out for curling last season, although some dropped out of the league as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, such as wearing masks

“We’re looking forward to curling with no or limited restrictions,” he said.

Cariboo Regional District Director Al Richmond, who represents Lac La Hache-108 Mile Ranch, told the South Cariboo Joint Committee last week that the curling club volunteers did a great job organizing the season last year.

Meanwhile, the curling club also asked the CRD, which owns the curling rink, to inspect the decorative masonry blocks near the main entrance as some of the blocks were coming loose and beginning to fall away from the main structure.

“It doesn’t give a good impression of the club,” Smith said.

The masonry was repaired following the meeting.


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Tokyo Olympics to allow Japanese fans only, with strict limits

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Police watchdog clears 100 Mile RCMP of wrongdoing after man dies in Williams Lake shelter

The man had been in custody at 100 Mile RCMP detachment prior to being taken to Williams Lake

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

Curlers end season in ‘sound’ fiscal position

Users donated club fees after season cut short

Free Press Archives
1981 lice infestation stopped in 100 Mile House

From the Free Press Archives

A Zumba class at the 108 Community Hall parking lot will be hosted by Gale Ogden June 19. (Submitted photo)
Zumba class to raise funds for hospice

Gale Ogden hosting outdoor fitness class fundraiser

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

The Coquihalla Lakes washroom is getting upgrades. (Submitted)
Coquihalla to get upgrades to aging washrooms

The Ministry of Transportation is providing $1 million in funding to upgrade 3 rest areas

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and IOC President Thomas Bach, on a screen, speak during a five=party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo Monday, June 21, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, Tokyo organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics to allow Japanese fans only, with strict limits

Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of 10,000 fans

Most Read