Curlers end season in ‘sound’ fiscal position

The 100 Mile Curling Club almost broke even last year, despite only curling for about eight weeks during the 2020-21 season.

President Gordon Smith said the club remains “sound financially,” thanks in part to a federal grant to cover the leasing costs and curlers donating all or part of their refunds from season dues back to the club.

“It all helped out,” he said. “We were pleasantly surprised.”

The club is hoping to restart again this fall once it gets the go-ahead from the province and Curl BC.

More curlers than usual turned out for curling last season, although some dropped out of the league as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, such as wearing masks

“We’re looking forward to curling with no or limited restrictions,” he said.

Cariboo Regional District Director Al Richmond, who represents Lac La Hache-108 Mile Ranch, told the South Cariboo Joint Committee last week that the curling club volunteers did a great job organizing the season last year.

Meanwhile, the curling club also asked the CRD, which owns the curling rink, to inspect the decorative masonry blocks near the main entrance as some of the blocks were coming loose and beginning to fall away from the main structure.

“It doesn’t give a good impression of the club,” Smith said.

The masonry was repaired following the meeting.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House