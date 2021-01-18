South Cariboo Recreation Centre. Jen Blyth photo

CRD to apply for grant to install high-def cameras, audio at ice arenas for streaming

The cost of the project is estimated at $250,000 for installation at all three recreation facilities

The Cariboo Regional District is applying for funding to install online event streaming cameras at its recreation centres in Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

Darron Campbell, manager of community services with the CRD, said funding is available for retrofits, repairs and upgrades to local government and Indigenous government buildings, health infrastructure and educational infrastructure to allow communities to increase the resiliency and efficiency in preventing the spread of COVID-19 through the COVID-19 Resiliency Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The deadline for funding submissions is Jan. 27, 2021.

Campbell said the grant program would be a great opportunity to support the purchase and installation of high definition cameras and audio systems over the ice surfaces at recreation centres in the region including the South Cariboo Recreation Centre in 100 Mile House, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake and at the West Fraser Centre and Arena 2 in Quesnel.

The cost of the project is estimated at a total of $250,000 for installation at all three recreation facilities, and would be funded entirely by the CVRIS program.

READ MORE: COVID-19 policy updated at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

He added the equipment installation would allow remote and high-quality online viewing of events on the ice without spectators in the stands — a common and ongoing restriction required or recommended by the Public Health Office due to the pandemic.

“The project would involve the purchase and installation of multiple cameras and sound equipment, as well as potentially outdoor viewing screens,” Campbell said in his report to the CRD board.

The project is also proposed for an allocation of the CRD COVID-19 Safe Restart Funding to ensure approved funding is in place and to allow final design and implementation planning to begin.

“If the CVRIS grant application is successful, the CRD COVID Safe Restart funding will be available to be reallocated to other projects,” he said.

The project, identified as a specific 2021 Business Plan goal in the South Cariboo Recreation and Culture function, is not included in Central or North Cariboo plans, however, Campbell said the goal was to be considered in the future following the proof-of-concept installation at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.


Most Read