Cranbrook disc golfer wins Canadian National Championship

Casey Hanemayer, a professional disc golfer based out of Cranbrook, B.C., is the 2023 Canadian National Champion.

Hanemayer clinched his Canadian title in dramatic fashion, battling back from a deficit in the final round and ultimately coming ahead of Bryan Freese by a single stoke after sinking a 30-foot putt for birdie on the final hole of the tournament, which this year took place in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The total Mixed Pro Open (MPO) division at this year’s championship saw a field of 45 of the country’s best players, including touring pro Thomas Gilbert.

While it came down to just one shot between Hanemayer at -29 and Freese at -28, the field was nipping at their heels, with three players tying for third place with scores of -27 and Gilbert just three strokes behind them.

“The feeling is great, such an awesome event to have on the belt,” Hanemayer said. “This victory is the top of my career so far. “It was a great accomplishment in solid field of players.”

This is Hanemayer’s first Canadian title, but he was close last year, taking a podium finish at the 2022 Canadian Nationals in P.E.I.

It is also his third straight victory, following wins at the Edmonton Open and the BC Open.

“Confidence level is high at this point,” Hanemayer said. “The month has been great, just want to keep pushing, be consistent, and the results will come.”

Hanemayer will look to keep this momentum up for the remainder of the season, which will conclude for him back in Rock Hill, S.C. for the 2023 United States Disc Golf Championship, one of the sport’s major championships.

Hanemayer is now the current points leader in the Canadian Disc Golf Tour standings.

The tournament was filmed by Invermere-basedd disc golf media company Parked Pro, and will be available on their YouTube channel soon.



