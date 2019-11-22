Coach Isnardy: ‘This is the best we’ve played all season’

The Williams Lake Peewee Tier 3 Timberwolves skated to a silver medal during the weekend at the team’s home tournament at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The T-wolves opened its tournament with a 5-5 tie against Langley, before falling to a tough Quesnel squad, 6-1.

The team then bounced back to dominate Terrace in a 7-1 triumph, before downing Prince George 4-1 late Saturday afternoon to earn themselves a berth in the championship where they would, again, take on their northern rivals, Quesnel.

After playing the majority of the contest deadlocked at 1-1, Quesnel found its momentum early in the third period, scoring two quick goals to pull away 3-1 within minutes of the start of the frame.

Williams Lake would add a late goal, however, Quesnel skated to a 5-2 victory.

Scoring in the final for Williams Lake were Amdeus Isnardy and Kendon Mackinnon — both unassisted markers.

Timberwolves head coach Todd Isnardy, after the tournament, said he was thrilled with his team’s play throughout the weekend.

“The boys were so stoked to play in the final [at their home tournament,” he said. “That’s the best we’ve played all year. The kids kept getting better and better.”

He added the entire coaching staff are extremely proud of the team for their work ethic.

“It’s amazing,” he said. ‘We’re going to continue to get better and better to reach our goal of reaching the provincial championship.”



