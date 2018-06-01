Chase Horsley steer riding during the Clinton Rodeo on May 26. Becky Spreng photos.

Clinton Rodeo deemed best one in a while says an organizer

Mutton busting and mini-bronc riding biggest highlights

The Clinton May Ball Rodeo crashed to a successful end on May 27.

“It was good, the weather was very nice and we had a good crowd,” said Katie McCullough, one of the organizers.

She added that a good amount of local competitors were involved but the highlights involved two programs for the children.

“We had two events for the kids the crowd really loved it, we had mutton busting and then we had mini-bronc riding. Both were a very big hit with the crowd,” she said

Jane Munro, another organizer, said that the highlight for the prize-winning activities was bull riding.

“Everyone looks forward to that,” she said, adding she agreed with McCullough on the mini-bronc riding. “Spectators love that. We heard a lot of feedback about that being a big highlight.”

Munro said the rodeo had the best turnout they’ve had in recent years, saying the gate numbers were up by a good amount but wasn’t sure just by how much yet.

“Everything was up this year so it was a good year,” said Monro. “This one was definitely one of the better ones we’ve had in a while. I mean, we always seem to get a good turnout here because we are early in the year and kind of centrally located.”

McCollough said roughly 500 people came each day the rodeo was on.

RESULTS

Bareback:

1. Christoph Muigg

Saddlebronc:

1: Joe Roberson

Tie-Down Roping:

1. Clayton Honeybourn

2. Riley Isnardy

3. Chad Braaten

Steer Wrestling:

1. J.D. Hays

2. Ryan-Spur Reid

3. Colton Wardrop

Breakaway Roping

1. Allison Everett

2. Alyson Schuk

3. Taylor Schneider

JR Steer Riding:

1. Flint Gordon

2. Eric O’Flynn

3. Cole McKay

Ladies Barrel Racing:

1. Carli Wardrop

2. Sarah Gerard

3. Rhonda McLeod

Jr. Barrel Racing:

1. Taylan James

2. Marika Van Tunen

3. Andee Walker

PW Barrel Racing:

1. Kale Mikkelsen

2. Kaitlyn Lulua

3: Macey Freemantle

JR Breakaway Roping:

1. Justin Harris

2. Carson Weaver

3. Taya Hamming

Team Roping:

1. Nick Teixeira, Levi Hughes

2. Cole Lambert, Tim Pellam

3. Dustin Spiers, Steve Lloyd

Bull Riding:

1. Steve Hohmann

2. Lane Goertzen

3. Colby McCullough

