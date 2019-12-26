Action from last year’s tournament. (File photo)

Christmas Hockey Madness in 100 Mile House

The 13th Annual Christmas Adult 3-on-3 Hockey Tournament is set for the puck drop on Dec. 28 and 29.

“I have four teams in for this tournament,” said Laura Albert, organizer of the tournament. “The cut off was supposed to be yesterday (Dec. 17). I just had the schedule dealt so I can get it out to the teams.”

The tournament will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, with the championship game being at 1:45 p.m.

Albert said the tournament has nothing new this year.

“It’s more or less the same locals who put their teams together and participate for the last few years,” she said.

Each team has a maximum of 12 players. All four teams are local.

RELATED: 100 Mile House will have its 12 annual Christmas Madness 3-on-3 Hockey Tournament

Last year’s winners were given Under Armour bags. This year, however, the prizes are a secret.

“It’s a surprise. I can’t let them know what it is.”

Again, there will be no beer garden. And Albert is unsure if there will be any concessions.

“Minor Hockey actually runs the concession now and I don’t know if they have the staff to run the concessions that weekend. I’m not sure yet.”

Kersti Toews, the administrator of OMHMHA has confirmed with the Free Press that there will be no concessions during the tournament.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year
Next story
Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Just Posted

Christmas Hockey Madness in 100 Mile House

The 13th Annual Christmas Adult 3-on-3 Hockey Tournament is set for the… Continue reading

Local elementary schools showcase talent in annual Christmas concerts

Local elementary schools were spreading holiday cheer as annual Christmas concerts took… Continue reading

Diaries of a City Kid: The Holidays

As the weather gets colder and darker for longer, I get grouchier.… Continue reading

108 Lions member acknowledged for years of community volunteering

‘It nice to be recognized like that’

NASA’s International Space Station can be seen over 100 Mile

The ISS can be spotted from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31.

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Most Read