Christmas Hockey Madness in 100 Mile House

The 13th Annual Christmas Adult 3-on-3 Hockey Tournament is set for the puck drop on Dec. 28 and 29.

“I have four teams in for this tournament,” said Laura Albert, organizer of the tournament. “The cut off was supposed to be yesterday (Dec. 17). I just had the schedule dealt so I can get it out to the teams.”

The tournament will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, with the championship game being at 1:45 p.m.

Albert said the tournament has nothing new this year.

“It’s more or less the same locals who put their teams together and participate for the last few years,” she said.

Each team has a maximum of 12 players. All four teams are local.

RELATED: 100 Mile House will have its 12 annual Christmas Madness 3-on-3 Hockey Tournament

Last year’s winners were given Under Armour bags. This year, however, the prizes are a secret.

“It’s a surprise. I can’t let them know what it is.”

Again, there will be no beer garden. And Albert is unsure if there will be any concessions.

“Minor Hockey actually runs the concession now and I don’t know if they have the staff to run the concessions that weekend. I’m not sure yet.”

Kersti Toews, the administrator of OMHMHA has confirmed with the Free Press that there will be no concessions during the tournament.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.