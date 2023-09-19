Cariboo Open celebrates another successful year

There were 112 golfers competing at the 108 Golf Resort earlier this month

Kevin and Kurtis Trowell won the 11th annual Father and Son Competition during the 51st annual Cariboo Open. (Photo submitted)

The 51st Cariboo Open golf tournament drew 112 golfers to the links at the 108 Golf Resort this year.

Bill Harris, who organizes the event every year, said the event draws golfers from across the province and this year was no exception.

“We had about 30 locals and then the rest come from Vancouver, Vernon, Kelowna, Mission, Kamloops, and from as far as Grand Forks,” he said.

Aside from some rain on Sunday, the weather held and the golfers enjoyed a great weekend on the course, Harris said.

Scott Jackson of Kelowna won the tournament, with a low gross score of 209, while Kyle Silgailis of Vancouver won with a low net score of 204. Players received $7,500 in prizes donated by local businesses and community organizations.

Harris said he enjoyed himself at the tournament, even if he didn’t golf as well as he would have liked. He and his son, Trevor, lost the 11th annual Father and Son Competition title to Kevin and Kurtis Trowell of Vancouver. The two father-and-son pairings have been passing the title back and forth to one another for the last several years.

“We had 12 father-and-son duos compete this year. Our record is 14. It’s pretty cool to have a father and son play in the same tournament,” Harris said.

Next year Harris intends to have only 108 spots available for the tournament. In 2022 the Cariboo Open had 140 golfers compete, which he said was too much to handle from an organization standpoint.

“We’ve knocked it down to 108 at the 108,” he said.



