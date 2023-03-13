Northeastern Huskies forward Aidan McDonough (25) during an NCAA hockey game against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Vancouver Canucks have signed McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Adam Glanzman

Northeastern Huskies forward Aidan McDonough (25) during an NCAA hockey game against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Vancouver Canucks have signed McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Adam Glanzman

Canucks sign forward Aidan McDonough to two-year entry-level contract

Former 7th-round draft pick inks deal after completing his college career

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Aidan McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 23-year-old led the Northeastern University Huskies with 20 goals and 38 points in 34 games in his fourth and final NCAA season.

McDonough helped lead Northeastern win this year’s Beanpot championship, which features the four major college teams in the Boston area. He scored the only shootout goal in a 3-2 win over Harvard in the tournament final.

The Milton, Mass., native also won the Beanpot in 2020 when he posted a game-high four points (one goal, three assists) in a 5-4 double-overtime victory over Boston University.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound forward had 124 points (66 goals, 58 assists) over 124 career games with the Huskies.

McDonough was originally selected by the Canucks in the seventh round, 195th overall in the 2019 NHL draft.

“Aidan has continued to improve his game each year since being drafted and we are very pleased to have agreed to terms with him today,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “He has steadily grown into a leadership role with Northeastern throughout his time there, and our development team is looking forward to working with him as he starts his pro hockey career.”

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Richmond’s Troy Stecher, former Canuck

Just Posted

For his capstone project, Garrett Nash wrote a 40 page screenplay. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO student turns Capstone into screenplay

Beyond the Haunting is a team of paranormal investigators who include Kelly Ireland (left), Corine Carey and Leanne Sallenback. Their documentary, Haunted Gold Rush, won the Tourism BC Innovation award as part of the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality awards. (Photo submitted)
Haunted Gold Rush documentary scoops Tourism BC Innovation Award

From left: Logan Sankey, Denver Lytton (back), Ila Ritchie and Zoe Ritchie, of the Highand 4-H club, show off their awards from the club’s fourth annual Club Communications Day. (Photo submitted).
Highland 4-H celebrates Communications Day

Mackenzie Thibeault skates during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s final show of the season, Our Skating Stars. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile figure skaters star on ice

Pop-up banner image