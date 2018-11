Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Vancouver Canucks’ Anders Nilsson (31) makes a save against San Jose Sharks’ Joe Pavelski (8) with the help of Canucks’ Christopher Tanev (8) and Michael Del Zotto (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000 for biting San Jose Sharks defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic during a game Friday.

The NHL announced the fine, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in a statement Saturday.

The incident occurred at 19:20 of the third period with Vancouver down 4-0.

The fine money will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The Canadian Press

