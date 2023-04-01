Canucks Alumni put on an impressive show

Alec Tidey laughs as he signs a jersey before the Canucks Alumni game Friday at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. A former professional hockey player from the late 70s who played for the Edmonton Oilers, Tidey served as one of the coaches for the Alumni. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Vancouver Canuck Alumni Jyrki Lumme (left) faces off against 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander (right) as Mayor Maureen Pinkney and Joseph Archie drop the puck at the start of the Canuck Alumni vs 100 Mile Emergency Services. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It was standing room only at the South Cariboo Rec Centre on March 24, when the Vancouver Canucks Alumni took to the ice.

Facing them was a ragtag team of 100 Mile House’s Emergency Responders, with members of the RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue, Canim Lake Band Volunteer Fire Department and the B.C. Ambulance Service lacing up their skates. Fire rescue chief Roger Hollander said they may not have won, losing to the Alumni by a score of 13 to 4, but they had fun.

“It was a blast for us to meet the Canucks Alumni. They’re on a different caliber than me, that’s for sure,” Hollander said. “It’s amazing the skill set of professionals. Watching them on TV doesn’t do it any justice compared to taking one of their sizzling passes across your stick.”

South Cariboo Rec Centre manager Josh Dickerson said he hoped everyone who attended enjoyed the game. He praised his staff for organizing the event and pulling it off for the community.

“It was great to see everybody here, especially the young families and the kids who got to watch the game,” Dickerson said. “To have 650 to 700 people in the building is always nice. Filling the building is what we’re here for.”

The headliner on the Canucks Alumni’s lineup was defenceman Jyrki Lumme, who played for the Canucks from 1990 to 1998. Lumme said his time with the Canucks was some of the best years of his career, and he joined the alumni program after retiring from the NHL. Playing a few games a year across B.C. is a lot of fun, he said.

“We have played all over the place, and it’s a great thing to come to smaller communities,” Lumme said. “I come from a smaller town and smaller communities are great. It seems like there is a little bit more of a community and it’s great to see that.”

After a single practice together, Hollander said the Emergency Responders knew they couldn’t out-skate the Alumni. Instead, they chose to throw them off their game and get in their heads with chirping and tricks.

“I was trying to dive and draw some penalties, but that didn’t work,” said Hollander. “We tried pulling their jerseys, but that didn’t work. When a couple of them skated by our bench we grabbed onto them and that didn’t make a difference.”

Canucks Alumni John Craighead, who played five games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and professionally for the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany, said being an Alumni is all about putting on a good show. He said they are the “Harlem Globetrotters of hockey” and having fun on the ice is what the game is all about.

“I think it’s just part of what players should do when we retire. The game has been so good to us and it’s imperative that we give back, make trips like this and pass the dream along like it was passed to us,” Craighead said.

Both Craighead and Lumme said they were especially impressed by 100 Mile local Tyler Guimond, who bolstered their ranks for the game. Guimond, who is autistic, went on to score a hat trick, much to Craighead’s delight.

“That’s dear to my heart because I sponsor the Canuck Autism Network Surrey Stingrays team. I just want to thank Tyler for playing on my line and getting me three points, he did really good,” Craighead said.

Joining Hollander on the First Responders team was Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Brad McKinnon, who coaches 100 Mile Minor Hockey’s U13 Rep Team. His favourite moments were scoring a goal and playing together with his fellow first responders.

“I had a great time, and it was great to see so many members of the community out,” McKinnon said. “I think it was a great way to cap off the hockey season (in 100 Mile House).”

Craighead said the Alumni had a great time in 100 Mile House and hopes that the community invites them back again. He praised the District of 100 Mile House for organizing March Into Spring’s various community events.

“It’s been a rough couple of years of what’s gone on in the world with COVID isolating people, but we’re not meant to be isolated. We’re meant to come together, and I think it’s nice communities are getting that chance to get back together and share their love for one another,” Craighead said.



