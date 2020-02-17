Los Angeles Kings right wing Tyler Toffoli celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Kings won 3-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have added a scoring winger to their lineup.

Vancouver has acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022.

“Tyler brings goal-scoring abilities and is good in battles,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning.

“He has great offensive instincts and experience playing in high-pressure, meaningful games. We look forward to adding his skill and strength to the lineup.”

The deal was announced Monday night.

The 27-year-old Toffoli, six-foot 197 pounds, has spent his entire career with the Kings, and has produced 139 goals and 290 points in 515 games.

He also has nine goals and 21 points in 47 playoff games, winning the 2014 Stanley Cup with L.A.

This season he has 18 goals and 34 points in 58 games, including a hat trick on Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in the Stadium Series outdoor game.

The Toronto native, who was drafted by L.A., 47th overall in 2010, made his NHL debut in 2012-13 after splitting time in the American Hockey League.

He scored a career-high 31 goals and 58 points in 82 games in 2015-16.

Toffoli is in the final year of a three-year, US$13.8 million contract, and set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

READ MORE: Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1

Madden is a 20-year-old forward currently playing at Northeastern University. He has 19 goals and 37 points in 27 contests.

The 29-year-old Schaller dressed in 51 games this season with the Canucks and had five goals and an assist. He has 29 goals and 57 points in 274 career games split between Buffalo, Boston and Vancouver.

Vancouver sits third in the Pacific Division with 69 points, one behind first-place Edmonton and second-place Vegas, which has 70 apiece. The Canucks are one point up on Calgary and Arizona, which hold down the Western Conference’s two wild-card spots with 68 points each.

Vancouver has reached the playoffs only once in the past six seasons, bowing out in the first round against Calgary in its last appearance in 2014-15.

The Kings are 30th in the 31-team league, with only Detroit currently holding a worse record.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHLtrade

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Registration opens soon for BC 55+ Games in Richmond

Just Posted

100 Mile woman arrested after dramatic incident in Ashcroft

Diane Carol Priester allegedly rammed police cruiser in attempt to evade capture

Would you support a heavy fuel ban in the Arctic?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Wranglers register 22nd win of season

The Wranglers beat the North Okanagan Knights 3-1

Where are the worst potholes in 100 Mile House?

Eivind Hestdalen 100 Mile House “The pothole at the lights by Central… Continue reading

Snowmobiling in the South Cariboo

Sometimes it can get lonely on the snowmobile trails. Luckily, there’s a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

Most Read