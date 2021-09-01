Canines compete in agility, obedience

Porter the German Shepherd happily scrambles across an obstacle alongside his owner, Sandi Dixon, of Vernon, as part of the annual Cariboo Agility Team’s Agility Trials held last weekend at the 100 Mile House ballfields. The event drew 25 competitors and 35 dogs of all sizes and breeds, who competed in an ever-changing course consisting of jumps, tunnels and other obstacles. The dogs were judged on their performance and obedience. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Miss Peggy Lee, a Nova Scotian duck tolling retriever, leaps through a hoop during her run at the Cariboo Agility Team’s Agility Trial. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tia the Pembrook Welsh corgi leaps through a hoop at the command of her owner Terry Boscher. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bella the Border Collie makes a jump while taking part in an agility trial. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alfalfa the purebred poodle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chickedy Boo a Nova Scotian duck tolling retriever basks in the sunlight. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Toy poodle Nova happily jumps over her first obstacle during an agility trial. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bentley, a King Charles Spaniel, patiently waits for a treat from his owner Rosanne Parchomchuk. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nova the toy poodle readies herself for her upcoming agility trial. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Anna Beasley’s Beebe streaks across the course at the Cariboo Agility Team’s Agility Trial. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Anna Beasley’s Beebe carefully runs down a ramp during her agility trials. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Anna Beasley’s Beebe carefully runs down a ramp during her agility trials. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Pembrook Welsh corgi Tia leans forward in excitement as her owner Terry Boscher prepares to unleash her upon the course. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Miss Peggy Lee, a Nova Scotian duck tolling retriever, weaves her way through some obstacles to the encouragement of her owner Denise Tarlier. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Flight the Border Collie takes flight as she jumps through a hoop at the Cariboo Agility Team’s agility course. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Flight the Border Collie mounts an obstacle as her owner, Quesnel’s Kay Wighthead, keeps pace. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Flight the Border Collie walks along an obstacle at the Cariboo Agility Team’s agility course on Saturday, Aug. 28. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Roxanne Ziefflie watches as her flat-coated retriever Suzy makes the second jump of her run at the Cariboo Agility Team’s Agility Trial. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Roxanne Ziefflie gives Suzy the retriever some words of encouragement as she walks up a teeter totter. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) German Shepherd Porter bounds down a ramp enthusiastically. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile ballfields went to the dogs this weekend for the annual Cariboo Agility Team’s Agility Trials.

Held on the final weekend of August for well over a decade, the event draws dogs and trainers from across the interior. This year, however, team president Roxanne Ziefflie said they saw a lower turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfire season.

“This is the smallest trial we’ve ever had. Originally we had over 200 runs a day booked and now we’re down to 130 a day,” Ziefflie said. “All the people from Kelowna and Merritt cancelled, rightfully so.”

Despite the reduced attendance, spirits were high as 25 competitors and their 35 dogs enjoyed the cool sunny weather between runs. Ziefflie said it was the first trial for many participants in the past few months.

Dogs of all sizes and breeds, all over the age of 18 months, competed in an ever-changing course consisting of jumps, tunnels and other obstacles. They were judged on their performance and obedience by several judges, including Abbotsford’s Tracey Mallinson.

“I like the sport because it’s good for everybody. The youngest handler I’ve seen run was four and the oldest I’ve seen run was 93,” Mallinson said. “I just think it’s a really great sport that can be done by all ages and all financial levels.”

Anna Beasley, of Vernon, competed for the first time with her 18-month-old Papillon puppy Beebe. She’s been training dogs for agility competitions since 2003.

“We’re not very good but we always have fun and that’s our goal, to have fun,” Beasley said.

This was Beasley’s first time competing in 100 Mile House. She had taken a few years after her previous dogs got too old to compete. She said the Cariboo Agility Team’s trial is the “most friendly one in the province.”

“I’m 67 so this is really good for my brain to memorize the course. If my dog makes a mistake sometimes I get lost but every trial the course is brand new,” Beasley said.

