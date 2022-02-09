Canada's Steven Dubois celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final

Canadian Steven Dubois has won a silver medal in the men’s 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics.

The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia.

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal.

Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time medallist Charles Hamelin, 37, and Pascal Dion, 27, both failed to make it beyond the semifinals.

More to come.

—The Canadian Press

Olympics

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

Just Posted

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
RCMP investigate late-night gunshot

Noah Harvey aspires to become a career firefighter and is currently taking the Fire Training Services Program at PSO and receiving hands-on training as a junior firefighter for the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Junior firefighters train for the future

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson speaking in the legislature 2021. (Video screen shot)
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA appointed opposition deputy whip

Interior Health image
Interior Health tops daily COVID-19 case count Tuesday