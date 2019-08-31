Canada’s Parrot wins gold in first competition since beating cancer

Olympic silver medallist in slopestyle in 2018 and now six-time X Games champion

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot won the big air gold medal at X Games Oslo on Saturday in his first competition since being declared cancer-free two months ago.

The Olympic silver medallist in slopestyle in 2018 and now six-time X Games champion was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma on Dec. 21, 2018. The cancer affects white blood cells in the lymphatic system.

The 25-year-old from Bromont, Que., threw down three big jumps in each of his runs in Saturday’s final, scoring a combined 91 points on his two best runs.

Parrot scored a 47 on his first jump, a cab triple cork 1620, and 44 on the frontside triple cork he landed on his second run.

READ MORE: Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Sven Thorgren of Sweden was second with 88.33 points and Japan’s Yuki Kadono took bronze with a score of 84.66.

Regina’s Mark McMorris, who has 17 X Games medals, placed fifth in the six-man final. A podium finish would have tied McMorris with American Shaun White’s X Games medal record of 18.

Parrot last competed Nov. 24, 2018, when he placed eighth at a big air World Cup in Beijing.

He’d noticed a bump on his neck and consulted a doctor upon his return to Canada. Parrot underwent his 12th and final round of chemotherapy in mid-June.

Parrot won big air gold at X Games Aspen three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018, but wasn’t able to compete there this year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘What an adventure’: Nick Nurse thrilled to be coaching Canada at World Cup

Just Posted

Williams Lake court matter adjourned pending identification of body found in river

Accused Jayson Gilbert is currently charged with two counts attempted murder, kidnapping

100 Mile House Wranglers start preseason without some of their vets

Several players are still in Junior A camps

Runaway wedding dress turns up at 100 Mile grocery store

A Cariboo bride could very well be without her uniform this Labour Day weekend

Single-lane traffic on Highway 97 following MVI

The accident occurred in front of the 100 Mile Motel and RV Park and the Lakewood Inn

Ontario-writer shines a light on Cariboo Region in most-recent book

‘I really loved it - the climate of the interior, the look of the land’

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Most Read