Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Brian McKeever wins historic 16th Paralympic gold medal

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career

Brian McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, has won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The victory was McKeever’s 16th gold medal and tied him with Gerd Schoenfelder of Germany for the most titles by a male winter Paralympian.

McKeever beat out Sweden’s Zebastian Modin and Ukraine’s Dmytro Suiarko in a time of 33 minutes 6.6 seconds to win his historic gold.

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career.

– The Canadian Press

paralympian

Previous story
Young skaters showcase skills on ice

Just Posted

Alex Vallee, back, and Ella Frizzi strut their stuff on the ice at the year-end celebration for the 100 Mile Ice Skating Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Young skaters showcase skills on ice

Metro Stock Creative
Family set to throw Snow Ball tourney

Peter Reichert said he knows what it is to live under tyranny and supports the Ukrainian People and world peace. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Fighting for peace and freedom in Ukraine

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8