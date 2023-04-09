Canada skip Brad Gushue watches his shot as Scotland lead Hammy McMillan looks in in the second end of the gold medal game at the Men’s World Curling Championship in Ottawa on Sunday, April 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada skip Brad Gushue watches his shot as Scotland lead Hammy McMillan looks in in the second end of the gold medal game at the Men’s World Curling Championship in Ottawa on Sunday, April 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s Brad Gushue falls 9-3 in men’s world curling final to Scotland

Loss lands Gushue his 3rd silver medal

Canada’s Brad Gushue settles for a silver medal once again at the world men’s curling championship.

His team dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland’s Bruce Mouat in today’s final in Ottawa’s TD Place.

Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller beat Italy’s Joel Retornaz 11-3 earlier for the bronze medal.

Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., won a world title in 2017, but lost a third final after finishing second last year and in 2018.

Mouat claimed his first men’s world championship. He earned bronze in 2018 and took silver two years ago.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Zealand qualifies for Olympics while Canada’s men face rugby sevens relegation
Next story
Canada’s Rory MacDonald headed to UFC Hall of Fame for bloody UFC 189 title challenge

Just Posted

Multiple downed trees across power lines are responsible for several power outages across the South Cariboo, Sunday, April 9. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Power expected to be back on by 4 p.m. west of Airmail Road

Mountain Spruce’s Spring Market on April 22 will host all these vendors, several with their own beautiful creations. (Photo submitted)
Mountain Spruce Community Centre hosting Ladies Night

Krista Blades (L) of the 108 Mile Ranch and Jenny Bakken of Lone Butte were excited to attend the 4th annual Horsey Ladies Potluck Luncheon held on March 26 at the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Luncheon a great way to meet other horsey ladies in the South Cariboo

The Kozakov family is very happy here in 100 Mile House. Viacheslav said this is ‘home’ now. From left to right: baby Bogdan, Oleksandra Kozakov, Anastasia Kozakov, Viacheslav Kozakov, Diana Kozakov and Viacheslav’s mother, Lillia Kosakova. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Kozakov family grateful to people of 100 Mile

Pop-up banner image