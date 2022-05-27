Bridge Lake Rodeo cancelled again

The last rodeo took place before the pandemic in 2019

Riley Herperger, 12, and her horse Cinder practised riding at the Stan Halcro Agriplex earlier this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 2022 Bridge Lake Rodeo has been cancelled for a third year, largely due to the pandemic.

Despite the hopes of the organizers, the rodeo will not happen for the third consecutive year this year, according to Jaime Law, president of the Bridge Lake Community Association.

Law said the decision to cancel the rodeo had to be made early in the year, around January, and they decided to take off a year and see what happened with the pandemic.

Law noted there was too much of a risk financially in case the event did not pan out. Association member Dave Cunningham added there also wasn’t enough help for the event.

Law said they intend on having the Bridge Lake Rodeo in 2023 and will meet in the fall to revisit the topic.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House