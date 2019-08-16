Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

Vancouver Whitecaps President Bob Lenarduzzi responds to questions during a news conference after the MLS soccer team was eliminated from the playoffs, in Vancouver on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Longtime Vancouver Whitecaps president Bob Lenarduzzi is out of his current role after the club announced it will begin a search for a sporting director.

The Major League Soccer team, which sits last in the Western Conference standings, says Lenarduzzi will stay on as a club liaison.

The team is starting a global search for a sporting director to lead the technical direction of the club and will report to ownership, thereby eliminating the role of president.

Fans began calling for Lenarduzzi to be dismissed this season as the rebuilt team failed to produce results on the field, tying a club record five-game losing streak in July. Vancouver sits last in the West with a record of 5-12-9.

Earlier this year, he also came under fire for how the club navigated an alleged decade-old abuse scandal with a Whitecaps women’s team.

Doctored images of Lenarduzzi wearing a clown nose and plastered with the hashtag #BobbyOut were spotted around B.C. Place during some games this season.

Lenarduzzi, 64, has spent more than four decades with the ‘Caps, starting as a player in 1974, then serving as the team’s coach, director of soccer operations and general manager before being appointed president in 2007.

The Vancouver native is a fixture in Canada’s soccer community, having made 47 appearances with the national squad, including stops at the 1984 Olympics and 1986 World Cup. He also coached the team between 1992 and 1997.

Lenarduzzi had already been installed as the Whitecaps’ president when Vancouver was awarded the second Canadian MLS franchise in 2009.

He said at the time that he believed the team would bring unprecedented soccer glory to the city.

“I thought I had seen the best soccer here in the late 70s and early 1980s,” said Lenarduzzi, who was part of the Whitecaps team that won the North American Soccer League championship in 1979. ”I honestly didn’t think that there would be an opportunity to recapture what we had back then.

“But it is my firm belief now, that when I see what is taking place with MLS, the best is definitely yet to come.”

While the ‘Caps have seen some success since entering the league in 2011, the club did not qualify for the playoffs in five of nine seasons of MLS play. The team has never made it past the conference semifinals, last reaching the milestone in 2017 when the Seattle Sounders ousted them from contention.

The squad has also struggled in national competition, winning the Canadian Championship just once since the tournament’s inception in 2008.

Fans seemed to tire of the club’s lack of success and its response to allegations that a former coach of the women’s team had bullied, harassed and abused players more than a decade earlier.

RELATED: Whitecaps supporters continue to protest abuse, harassment allegations

The team’s co-owner, Jeff Mallett, finally spoke about the controversy and offered victims an apology at the beginning of May, more than two months after the allegations surfaced.

Frustration among fans was apparent at home games, with attendance dwindling to a season-low of 16,138 on May 15. Some in the stands watched the games with paper bags over their heads.

The Whitecaps host D.C. United on Saturday night.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
KIJHL adds Kelowna Chiefs’ late owner’s initials to helmets

Just Posted

Second suspect named, kidnapping and attempted murder charges laid in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Drynock is considered dangerous, do not approach him and call the local RCMP detachment immediately

Celebrity Pie-Eating Contest headlines 2019 South Cariboo Summer Festival

Gisela Janzen was the winner of the first annual pie-eating contest at the South Cariboo Rec. Centre

Local organizations are looking at strategic solutions for a more successful community

Self-employment forum set for 100 Mile House on August 20

Former B.C. health minister ready to make a return

‘I think I have demonstrated that I have been able to be a strong voice’

Martel gets life in prison for murdering former girlfriend near 100 Mile House

No eligibility of parole for 14 years

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

Unlicensed daycare operator denies negligence in death of B.C. baby

Baby Mac died in early 2017 after biting on an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Most Read