Vancouver Canucks’ Tyler Motte, left, dives for the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets’ Andrew Peeke defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom scored on power plays during Columbus’ four-goal, third-period rally and the Blue Jackets stunned the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 Sunday night.

Riley Nash and Gustav Nyquist also scored in the third period for Columbus, which ended a two-game skid and moved three points ahead of Carolina for the second Eastern Conference wild card. It was the Blue Jackets’ first regulation win since Feb. 7 and their second victory in 11 games.

Werenski, Nash and Kevin Stenlund each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Murray had two assists in his return after missing 34 games to injury. Jonas Korpisalo made 36 saves.

Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver, and Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots in his first appearance since being acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline. The Canucks have dropped three in a row and six of their last seven games on the road.

Horvat put Vancouver ahead 1-0 a minute in and just 14 seconds into Nash’s penalty for slashing. Pettersson made it 2-0 at 7:08 of the first.

Stenlund got the Blue Jackets within one, burying the rebound of Nash’s shot at 10:01 of the first, but Miller extended the Vancouver lead again early in the second period by one-timing Pettersson’s pass from between the circles.

The third period belonged to Columbus.

Nash pulled the Blue Jackets within a goal at 12:39 of the third, burying a tic-tac-toe pass from Murray and Werenski.

Werenski got the Blue Jackets even with a power-play wrister from just inside the blue line at 15:06, assisted by Stenlund and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Columbus went ahead at 18:23 when Bemstrom scored on the second power play of the period.

Nyquist finished an empty-netter with 10 seconds remaining.

READ MORE: Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

NOTES: Dubois left the game late in the second period after taking a puck to the mouth off the stick of Tyler Toffoli but returned for the third period.

NEXT UP

Columbus: Plays at Calgary on Wednesday night.

Vancouver: Hosts Arizona on Wednesday night.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLPro sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

Just Posted

South Cariboo Citizen of the Year nominees announced

By Raven Nyman Dozens of volunteers and local business owners will soon… Continue reading

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

29 YEARS AGO (1991): The threat of a total schools closure here… Continue reading

Local support group a safe place for women living with disabilities

Gayle Andresen has been attending the weekly Pacific DAWN (Disabled Women’s Network)… Continue reading

Thefts, on-going issue for 100 Mile RCMP detachment

From Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to… Continue reading

Cariboo police forces recover truck, Bobcat and trailer stolen from Quesnel

A 100 Mile House resident was arrested after trying to flee a police roadblock near Wildwood

Massive fire destroys CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

No word whether its associated with blockade protests

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

Vancouver drops third straight game

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Most Read