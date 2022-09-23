Bighorn Indoor 3D Shoot a small but fun affair

Around 30 archers came to 100 Mile House from across B.C.

Darryl Marcher sights down the range at the Big Horn Archery Club’s annua Indoor 3D Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Bighorn Archery Club’s Indoor 3D Shoot saw a low turnout of 30 archers last weekend.

Club president Allen Pickering said despite the low turnout, caused by a combination of the hunting season and the cost of fuel, everyone he talked to had a good time. If anything, Pickering said the small number allowed everyone to shoot more often as they competed in traditional, recurve and compound bow categories.

“You put the best shoot on you can, regardless of how many people show up,” Pickering said. “We do have a reputation for putting on a good shoot and we try to make it entertaining as well as competitive, hence the outhouse shoot, shooting off the horse and shooting through the hollow log.”

Pickering said the warm weather of September made the shoot more comfortable than its usual date in March. He said the board hasn’t decided if they’ll be hosting the shoot again in March but believes it’s likely they will.

Seeing several young archers attend the event and enjoy themselves made Pickering happy. He said they’re the future of the sport and clubs like Big Horn Archery.

The results of the shoot are as follows.

Primitive Bow Masters Male – Ted Swift, first place.

Recurve Bow Adult Female – Trudy Foster, first place; Bobbi-Jo Dayman, second place; Angie deBruyn, third place; Kelly Sinoski, fourth place.

Recurve Bow Adult Male – Stephen Jaclin, first place; Chris Foster and Darryl Marcher, second place; Brian McGlashan, third place; Chris Keam, fourth place.

Recurve Bow Cubs – Aiden Zonruiter, first place.

Recurve Bow Juniors Female – Miranda Sanford, first place.

Recurve Bow Masters Female – Rita Winkler, first place.

Recurve Bow Masters Male – Johan Gallant, first place; Yak Crame, second place.

Barebow Cubs – Emilio Hilbert Torres, first place; Carys Soppock, second place.

Bowhunter Adult Male – Matthew Hilbert, first place.

Longbow Adult Female – Rebecca Zonruiter, first place.

Longbow Adult Male – Jeff Betke, first place; Ernie Schmid, second place.

Longbow Masters Female – Sandra Pickering, first place.

Longbow Masters Male – Gary Forsyth, first place; Allen Pickering, second place.

Open Adult Female – Jennifer Cator, first place.

Open Adult Male – Brody Matsuda, first place.



(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gary Forsyth takes aim through a log obstacle while shooting at the Big Horn Archery Club’s Indoor 3D Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Darryl Marcher sights down the range at the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual 3D Indoor Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Big Horn Archery Club brought out all of its terrain and fake animals last week for its annual Indoor 3D Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Darryl Marcher and Gary Forsyth take aim at their chosen targets last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Big Horn Archery Club president Allen Pickering takes part in his club’s annual Indoor 3 Archery Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Chris Foster takes aim at a target during the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Indoor 3D Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

John Gallant carefully considers his next shot while chewing on a pencil during the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual 3D Indoor Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sandra Pickering straddles a sawhorse at the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Indoor 3D Archery Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Angie deBruyn draws back her bow last Saturday at the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Indoor 3D Shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)