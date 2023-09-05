Bighorn Archery gearing up for annual indoor shoot

Chris Foster (left) takes a break from shooting with Gary Forsyth and Trudy Foster during the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Indoor 3D Shoot in 2022. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

For the second year running the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual Indoor 3-D shoot is taking place in September.

Club president Allen Pickering said the club is preparing to run the shoot at the Stan Halcro Agriplex on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17. They plan to welcome archers from across the province for this fun and challenging competition.

“For many years we’ve held it at the end of March and it’s been extremely cold in that building. By holding it in September it’s much more temperate,” Pickering said. “With the way the roads have been who knows how many we’ll get but I’d like to see 50 to 60 shooters register.”

Registration for the shoot kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with shooting beginning at 9 a.m. Pickering said they will have both a concession on-site and free dry camping available, in the 100 Mile Outrider Grounds behind the agriplex.

Every year Pickering and the other club members set up 15 lanes of targets, mostly consisting of foam replicas of various animals set up in unique and challenging ways. The shoot is divided into two main categories, those shooting with compound bows and those using traditional bows.

Archers who register will pay $5 a round to get a scorecard. They’re allowed to pay for as many rounds as they want but can only submit one scorecard per day at the end of the shoot. Pickering said the top shooters will receive awards based on their scores.

“We have a spot shot for compound and traditional shooters and also what we call a hidden shot, which is a dot hidden on the backboard covered with paper. You pay a toonie an arrow to shoot at it as many times as you want and once everyone is finished we strip the paper off and whoever is closest to the spot shares the pot 50/50 with the club.”

Pickering said the shoot is meant to be fun and that no experience is required. He welcomes anyone interested in archery to attend the shoot to get a feel for the sport and ask any questions they might have.



“It’s meant to be fun as well as competitive. Hopefully, we’ll see lots of folks out there.”

