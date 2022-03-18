Big Horn Archery back on target

Oscar Boutilier’s arrow flies from his bow as he attempts to hit a target at the Bighorn Archery Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Heather Schellenberg sights down her arrow at the Stan Halcro Agriplex. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Andrew Jacklin takes aim at a target at the Bighorn Archery Club’s first meeting of 2022. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jaxon Taylor draws back his bow as he gets a feel for archery at Bighorn Archery’s Club’s first official shoot in two years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kerry Nielson has been an archery enthusiast for much of his life and enjoys teaching new members of the Bighorn Archery Club how to properly nock, draw and aim their bows. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Freddie Boutilier aims downrange with her brother Oscar Boutilier and their father Mike Boutilier at last Wednesday’s Bighorn Archery Club shoot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Freddie Boutilier was the first member of the Bighorn Archery Club to score a bullseye last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Oscar Boutilier laughs as he attempts to remove an arrow shot by his dad Mike Boutilier from the target. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Bighorn Archery Club drew a crowd last week at its first shoot in two years.

About 20 people showed up last Wednesday night to take aim at the targets at the Stan Halcro Agriplex. Club president Allen Pickering was pleased with the turnout, especially with so many young people coming out.

“It was great for the first opening after two years. What was most impressive was the number of kids that were out there,” Pickering said. “I was very happy with the turnout, it was very gratifying.”

Freddie Boutilier, 8, and her brother Oscar, 11, enjoyed feathering the targets with their arrows. Oscar said he and his sister would shoot at Bighorn with their dad Mike but took a break after they got into hockey. With hockey wrapping up for the season, he said they wanted to give archery another try.

“I liked that I was the first one to get a bullseye on one of the targets,” Freddie said.

Both are excited to come and improve their archery skills. Freddie said her goal is to hit the model deer “in the eyeball” while Oscar wants to nail the club’s moving target.

Their father said the sport is a great activity to do in the evening after work. “I think it brings everyone together and it’s good for a little town to have these kinds of clubs,” he said. “It’s great to watch (my kids) have fun. Whether they hit the target or not, it’s nice to see.”

Lifelong archer Kerry Neilson, who gave pointers to both new and young archers, said he loved watching his grandson Jaxon Taylor try to shoot.

“I worked as an instructor most of my life in a college teaching young people how to weld, so I enjoy showing younger people the way,” Nielson said. “I think Bighorn Archery is the perfect setting to learn archery. We have lots of spare equipment.”

The club meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Agriplex. The first two shoots are free. Membership is reduced this year to $50 per family of four and $30 for adults.

Pickering said he hopes the momentum from the first shoot carries over to the rest of the season, with more members signing up.

“It’s a fairly inexpensive sport as a family sport and it’s a great activity,” he said. “It’s a sport you can improve at your own speed.”



